Guiao praises Blatche for picking up pace faster than usual

Having someone like Andray Blatche is a luxury for any team, but that may come with reservations. Take it from Team Pilipinas head coach Yeng Guiao, who is trying to make the most of their limited practice time together.

Blatche was finally able to participate in his first Team Pilipinas’ practice last Monday night, and Guiao quickly heaped praise on the former’s ability to mesh right away with his teammates.

“He’s picked up on the pace really quick. I think he’s just doing fine with the absorption of the system, the patterns, and getting to know the rest of the guys,” beamed the national team coach.

A key factor as to why Blatche was able to adapt faster than expected is because of his attendance to NLEX and Rain or Shine’s practices multiple times since they run similar systems.

It’s also a testament to his overall professional experience and skillset as well —something that Guiao has been yearning for in quite some time. The fiery mentor believes that having someone like Blatche makes it a whole lot easier for his teams to compete at a high level.

“One reason is on practice this morning with NLEX, we ran the same plays. And then, on Saturday he practiced with Rain or Shine, we ran the same plays. He’s putting in enough time and repetitions for him to be able to memorize the plays,” Guiao detailed.

“Nakita naman natin he’s going to demand the double-team. I don’t think that there’s anybody in the Kazakhstan team or Qatar team that can stop him one-on-one ‘no. We saw what his abilities are —he’s an inside-outside guy. He’s a very versatile player who can shoot and pass. He’s going to be the game changer,” he further explained.

However, they’ll need to ramp up their overall progress as Blatche is set to leave the country soon due to prior commitments. In fact, Guiao lamented that the team still has a long way to go in terms of their gameplay chemistry, but he’ll make sure that the team will make the most of their time together.

“Ang ano ko lang is he’s (Blatche) going to leave on the 11th. My only worry is we will not have the opportunity to practice against any team – tuneup games before Qatar,” Guiao bared.

“Bukas may team practice din ‘yung Gilas. And then pag-alis niya ng 11th, sa 16th na namin siya makakasama. Although once we’re in Qatar, we’ll do twice-a-day practice. We can practice on the 17th, 18th, 19th, and 20th , before the game on the 21,” he added.

