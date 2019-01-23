Troy Rosario to return to TNT, battle for Gilas slot as full recovery nears

Troy Rosario might finally suit up in one of TNT’s games next week after getting the go-signal from team doctors to participate in full-contact action.

Rosario, who sustained a broken nose in one of the KaTropa’s preseason games, bared that he’s been cleared for a while now, but the team told him to sit out for another week to make sure that the injury heals extensively.

“Matagal na ko binigyan ng clearance. Sabi lang ng mga coaches na ipahinga lang at least one week pa kasi mas maganda ‘yung fully-healed ‘yung ilong kaysa tamaan ulit,” he said.

“Next week, laro na ko sa PBA,” he added.

Team Pilipinas head coach Yeng Guiao supports Rosario’s decision and even told the forward to sit out TNT’s game against NLEX later today.

”Nag-iisip siya maglaro on Wednesday against us, pero sabi ko huwag na siya maglaro against us. Pahinga na lang siya, baka magka-problema pa siya sa national team,” Guiao laughed.

“Maglaro siya sa Gilas, huwag lang sa Wednesday. Okay lang sa’kin. We just wanna be 100 percent sure, ayaw namin na alanganin.”

Rosario admitted that he still has ways to go to reach peak form, but he’s pretty confident that he’ll be fit enough to fight for a spot in Team Pilipinas’ final 12-man lineup for the sixth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

“‘Yung conditioning, nakasalalay na sa mother teams ‘yun kasi may practices kami doon. Makakahabol naman, if ever,” Rosario said.

“Nasa pool naman ako, so if ever na maging okay na ‘yung conditioning ko, ‘di naman problema sa’kin ‘yun kasi sa isang linggo kaya ko naman ma-condition eh.”

