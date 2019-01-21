Andray Blatche’s arrival might bump off Christian Standhardinger from Team Pilipinas’ final lineup for the sixth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, but head coach Yeng Guiao wants him around for the duration of their camp nonetheless.

Guiao said Monday that having Standhardinger around is still important since they have yet to determine whether or not Blatche is in proper condition for the Philippines’ must-win games against Qatar and Kazakhstan on February.

“Si Christian, sinama namin sa lineup. Insurance namin siya kay Blatche, baka dumating si Blatche ng out of shape, ng masyadong late. Christian can always step in,” he explained.

Standhardinger earlier said that his status for the Philippines’ upcoming games is questionable due to a nagging knee injury that he’s been nursing for a while now, but he didn’t really rule himself out of action completely.

This gives Guiao hope that he could still convince the San Miguel center to stick with them during their preparations.

“Kasi si Blatche naman, pagdating niya at nakita nating in condition siya, pwede na nating ipahinga si Christian. Si Blatche, we’re trying to get him in by February 1,” he said.

“We invited him, pero ‘di ko pa siya nakakausap. Baka meron ding problema kung 50-50 siya, na kung ‘di niya alam kung kasama siya o hindi, na baka panakip-butas lang siya. Pero I’ll talk to him and try to convince him that it’s worth the sacrifice,” Guiao assured.

Standhardinger and Blatche are both classified as naturalized players under FIBA rules. When the latter served a three-game ban due to last year’s melee against Australia, the Filipino-German big man filled in nicely, averaging 23.5 points, 10 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals in two games.

Unfortunately, Team Pilipinas lost both of those contests against Iran.

