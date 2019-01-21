Team Pilipinas head coach Yeng Guiao revealed that the team is looking at having a tuneup game against Alab Pilipinas to help them prepare for the sixth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Although nothing definite has been scheduled so far, Guiao said that Alab, who are currently in the middle of their campaign in the Asean Basketball League (ABL), could aid them in their camp since no PBA team might be available before they leave for Qatar.

“Before we leave, we’ll try to play some tune-up games pero ang naiisip ko lang off the top of my head, naiisip ko na medyo pwedeng laruin at the time is ‘yung Alab kung available sila,” he said after the team’s first practice on Monday.

Guiao also thinks that the import-laden Alab could help them prepare for Qatar and Kazakhstan’s tall lineups given that they are currently reinforced by Renaldo Balkman and PJ Ramos in the ABL.

“Kung PBA team, baka malabo. Pero siguro mas maganda kung may import kasi nasi-simulate ‘yung mga malalaking kalaban natin doon sa Qatar and Kazakhstan,” he added.

Tuneups against Middle Eastern teams are also on Team Pilipinas’ agenda, although they’ll have to select based on a possible opponent’s proximity and political affiliation with Qatar.

“Ang problema namin ‘yung Qatar, may political issues against other Middle East teams so kung nasa (United Arab Emirates) or nasa isang country ka, if we stay there and play there, we might need to go back to Hong Kong again to arrive at Qatar. Kailangan kami mamili ng isang lugar na we can fly straight from that place to Qatar para ‘di naman mabigat sa katawan ‘yung biyahe,” Guiao explained.

On the national team’s radar are teams from Israeli Premiere Basketball League, which is home to seven-time Euroleague title-holders Maccabi Tel Aviv B.C.

“We’re not sure yet who we’ll play, but possibility na siguro ‘yung club teams sa Israel, malalakas ‘yun. I’m not sure ang political relation ng Israel sa Qatar, pero that was also one of the things brought up sa discussion kanina,” he said.

Aside from these preparations against Qatar, Team Pilipinas will also have to brace for their road game at Kazakhstan, where they’ll have to deal with sub-zero temperatures along with an expectedly rowdy home crowd.

“Isa pang pinaghahandaan namin ngayon is ‘yung -20 degree temperature sa Kazakhstan. Baka ibang klaseng experience ‘yun. Ang balita ko pa naman papatayin daw ‘yung heater sa gym. Tapso mag-a-aircon sila, tapos tatapatan tayo ng electric fan sa bench natin. Baka manigas tayo dun,” Guiao joked.

“We’re trying to prepare in terms of extra equipment. ‘Yung pang-ilalim sa uniporme, mga heating pads while they’re on the bench, warm-up clothes. We’re trying to put together a plan just in case masyadong malamig.”

Team Pilipinas will be holding practices twice a week this January, but they’ll ramp it up to three or four when February comes.

Luckily, Guiao will have a complete pool at hand even before the PBA momentarily suspends the Philippine Cup on February 13.

Tinignan namin ‘yung schedule. February 11, wala nang games ‘yung mga nasa pool. Baka 12, we can start everyday practices na kahit ‘di pa tumitigil ‘yung PBA,” he noted.

