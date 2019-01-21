Guiao reminds Team Pilipinas about anti-doping policies in first practice for crucial sixth window

Team Pilipinas started its build-up for a must-win sixth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers on Monday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Only 11 of the head coach Yeng Guiao’s 14-man pool were on hand.

Mark Barroca, who will be making his return to the national team for the first time since 2011, was joined by mainstays Gabe Norwood, June Mar Fajardo and Jayson Castro.

Troy Rosario, who missed the first two games of the PBA Philippine Cup with mother team TNT KaTropa due to a nose injury, was also in attendance, although he was wearing a black protective mask.

RR Pogoy also made his return after serving a five-game ban for his involvement in the Philippines’ brawl against Australia last July.

Joining them were Poy Erram, Marcio Lassiter, and Raymond Almazan.

Almazan and Erram were in street clothes and didn’t join the warmups.

Scottie Thompson and Japeth Aguilar also arrived shortly after the practices wrapped up.

“Humabol silang dalawa, nag-meeting sila with San Miguel,” Guiao said.

Absent were Paul Lee and Christian Standhardinger, as well as Andray Blatche, whom the team wants to be with them on February 1.

Guiao wasn’t too bothered about the incomplete attendance since he only uses the first day as some sort of an orientation for players.

More importantly, the mentor saw Monday as a chance for him to remind his players to exercise caution in their supplemental and dietary intakes in light of Kiefer Ravena’s ongoing 18-month ban.

“Basically it’s an overall orientation of schedules and programs and expectations. As I usually do also sa start ng preparations, we tell them the importance of complying with the requirements, ‘yung sa prohibited na mga substances and drugs, sa doping,” he explained.

“Sabi ko I don’t want to be responsible for them having a problem with the doping situation because I know how hard it is dun sa situation ni Kiefer, both on his person and on his team na mags-suffer ng consequences.”

Team Pilipinas will hold practices twice a week this January.

————

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.