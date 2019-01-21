Standhardinger happy about Blatche’s return as SMB center’s status for sixth window uncertain

There’s a possibility that Christian Standhardinger might miss Team Pilipinas’ sixth window campaign in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

The 6-foot-11 big man, listed as a naturalized player in international play, is non-committal about his status in the Philippines’ two crucial games owing to a knee injury that has kept him from being 100 percent.

“To be honest with you guys, I’m very… As you guys can see my knee is recovering but I have to build strength now,” he bared.

His situation makes naturalized center Andray Blatche’s return more vital. Blatche, who was slapped a three-game suspension for his involvement in last year’s melee vs. Australia, was included by head coach Yeng Guiao in the team’s 14-man pool.

The 32-year-old Syracuse native will be tasked to power a Philippine team that will need to win both of its road games against Qatar (February 21) and Kazakhstan (February 24) to still have a clear shot at making the World Cup.

“I’m so happy that Blatche is now part of the pool because he is great basketball player. He will now carry the torch and he’s gonna do great,” the Filipino-German said.

Standhardinger, along with NorthPort guard Stanley Pringle, filled in for the suspended Blatche in that naturalized player spot. The 2018 PBA first overall pick averaged 23.5 points, 10 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals in two games, but Team Pilipinas lost both those contests to Iran.

Even without him in the sixth window, he’s confident that the Philippines will do just fine with Blatche manning the middle.

“Blatche is a great basketball player. I don’t have a bad feeling. I’m focusing on my knee and San Miguel now,” he said.

Standhardinger’s not completely ruling himself out, though, as he still gave an assurance that he’ll play if the situation requires it.

“If they need me, everybody knows they can call me up. I play injured or not injured but right now, I’m very happy that they have Blatche and he will carry it,” he added.

————

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.