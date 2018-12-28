PH basketball year-end review: How sweet it was to see Jordan Clarkson don the national colors

The 2018 Asian Games, particularly the men’s basketball tournament, surely took us on one hell of a ride.

The whole fiasco began with the confusion of which representatives to send, as the Samahang Basketball ng Pilipinas (SBP) had to withdraw TNT Katropa’s participation for “moral reasons” following the aftermath of the Philippines-Australia brawl. The San Miguel Beermen brass also opted not to accept the invitation to focus on the then ongoing PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals.

The coup de grace seemingly came when the SBP ultimately decided to pull the plug on the country’s participation in the esteemed quadrinneal meet’s basketball tournament. But after a myriad of public outcry among millions of hoops devotees, SPB heeded the pleas and came up with a hastily assembled squad composed mainly of Rain or Shine players and temperamental head coach Yeng Guiao.

Although riddled with uncertainty, a glimmer of hope still arose as talks of Filipino-American Jordan Clarkson’s participation grew. But the ensuing drama did not end there, as the NBA denied the Cleveland Cavaliers guard permission since they supposedly only allowed Fiba-sanctioned events.

Once again, the Filipino community aired their grievances on social media — particularly with the case of China’s two NBA players Zhou Qi and Ding Yanyuhang, who were already deemed eligible for the tourney.

Soon enough, the headache turned into vindication.

The seemingly far-fetched dream finally came into fruition when the NBA gave a “one-time exception” to the 26-year-old star to join the Filipino delegates in Jakarta.

Short on time, Clarkson embarked on a 17-hour journey from the Los Angeles Airport (LAX) to Singapore, and then went on another one-hour-and-45-minute connecting flight to Indonesia.

The NBA star arrived just around the second half of Team Pilipinas’ game against Kazakhstan. Battling jet lag and exhaustion, no one would have faulted Clarkson if he opted to head straight to the player’s village and get his bearings back. Instead, he rushed to the venue, huddled up to the bench and cheered his teammates on as they secured the opening game victory.

Nevermind that Gabe Norwood and Asi Taulava were the only two familiar faces he knew from the earlier Gilas program. It didn’t matter that he was grouped up with a bunch of strangers. Clarkson was all-in and he took on his flag-bearer responsibilities with beaming pride.

Smashing debut versus China

After a few days of practice and getting to know his teammates, Clarkson acclimated himself quite well under coach Guiao’s system. In the pivotal game against tournament favorites China, Clarkson showcased that he is a cut above the rest, dictating the Philippines’ offense and scoring at will on most possessions.

With the team struggling against the towering Chinese line-up early on, Clarkson waxed hot in the third quarter, punctuated by three-straight three-pointers to tie the game at 55 apiece. But it appeared that the short preparation took its toll on the young star, as he struggled with cramps in the dying minutes of the close game. He finished with an impressive stat line of 28 markers to go along with 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals in 31 minutes of play.

Team Pilipinas pushed China to the brink of defeat, but still came up short in the end, 82-80. China would go on to snatch the gold medal, with the Philippines match becoming the stiffest challenge they faced all tournament long.

Heartbreak vs South Korea

Unlike in the first game where he got off to a fast start, Clarkson was marked heavily and struggled with his shot in the Quarterfinals tiff against the country’s perennial tormentors South Korea.

Although he would find his groove in the second half, Team Pilipinas suffered a meltdown in the final quarter and succumbed to the hot-shooting Korean-side, 91-82, ending their hopes of a podium finish. Clarkson tallied 25 points in the loss.

5th–8th classification matches

JC would have certainly loved to finish his Asian Games stint with a medal on-hand, but he did not let the setback damper his spirit. Clarkson savored the experience and continued to ball out in the team’s final two games, notching blowout victories against Japan and Syria to salvage a 5th place finish.

The explosive combo-guard shot 12-for-16 from the field and five-out-of-eight from three-point range in his final game against Syria. In four games for the Philippines, Clarkson averaged 26 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.7 turnovers per game, on 46 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent from three.

Sure, we didn’t get the result we hoped for as Team Pilipinas bowed out from medal contention early. Between our current Fiba struggles, Clarkson’s eligibility issues, and the NBA’s demanding schedule, it might take a while before we see him don the national colors anew.

Still, Clarkson’s short but sweet stint in the Asian Games will forever be etched in every Filipino fans’ memory. Regardless of the outcome, Clarkson certainly left his “PUSO” on the hardwood.

(Photos courtesy of Getty Images)

