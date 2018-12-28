IT’S official: Andray Blatche is headed back to play for the Gilas Pilipinas national team in February.

The former NBA player confirmed this via Theia Sports, the outfit which handles both Blatche and Jordan Clarkson of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“It’s confirmed! I’ll be back to play for the PHILIPPINES in February! Can’t wait to win these two games for the best fans in the world!,” posted Blatche in Theia Sports’ Facebook account.

The inclusion of Blatche to next year’s window of the FIBA Asia World Cup means that Christian Standhardinger and Stanley Pringle might no longer be included in the 12-man roster.

Now under the reigns of coach Yeng Guiao, the Philippine team is expected to field its best lineup knowing that the squad is in a must-win situation in their next two games.

The Filipinos will play Qatar on February 21 then battle Kazakhstan on February 24.

This will be the first time Blatche will be playing for the national squad since Guiao took over as coach late this year.

