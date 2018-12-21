PH gunning to break world streetball record on January

Seeing the launch of the country’s first 3×3 league won’t be the only thing in store for Philippine basketball on January.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, along with national team sponsor Chooks-to-Go, organized a 3×3 basketball tournament from January 11 to 13 in Cebu in hopes of breaking the world record for the most number of players in streetball.

Kids from the Sister of Mary Boystown and Girlstown will take part in the two-day event.

“We want to have the world-record for most number of kids playing 3×3 basketball. It will take place in Cebu at the Sister of Mary Boystown. I think we are going to have 7000 kids there,” Bounty Agro Ventures Inc. Sports Director Mel Macasaquit said.

The current record stands at 7,296 participants during the 2009 Spokane Hoopfest in Washington, USA.

All of the event’s participants will register to the Play FIBA 3×3 app, which means that the country will be gaining the much-needed points to climb the FIBA 3×3 World rankings.

“After the event, we will declare how many points we have accumulated. We have a feeling that this activity alone will result to a year-worth of points,” Macasaquit said.

This is on top of SBP and Chooks-to-Go’s aim of spreading 3×3 basketball to the grassroots level.

“We have always been supporting the grassroots program of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas. Naniniwala kami sa lahat ng project ni Sir Sonny Barrios,” he shared.

