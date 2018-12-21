National team sponsor Chooks-to-Go took the first step to qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by unveiling its plans for the country’s first ever 3×3 basketball league.

The league will see 12 teams in action from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao and will start on January.

“We are very excited with this 3×3 league backed by Chooks-to-Go. Ito yung unang pagkakataon natin na magkaroon ng liga for 3×3,” league commissioner Eric Altamirano said on Friday.

This league is in accordance with the Philippines’ bid to accumulate points from FIBA. Getting enough will help the country qualify for Olympics.

“Though the point system of FIBA is complicated, it all starts by having a league,” added Altamirano. “Then when we have a league, we can now join the World Tour which comprises of forty events. That’s where all the points come from.”

Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) clubs Manila Stars, Go for Gold-San Juan Knights, Bataan Risers, Bacoor Strikers, Valenzuela Classic, Marikina Shoemasters and Bulacan Kuyas will be joined by the Zark’s Burger-backed Quezon City, the Dondon Hontiveros-owned Cebu, and a team from Davao Occidental and Pasig.

The tournament’s first conference will have six legs and will play in a round-robin format. Each leg will have a champion.

All the teams will be ranked on their accumulated points, with the top four automatically seeded. They will then figure in a knockout phase, with the champion winning the P1-million peso cash prize along with the designation of being the country’s first 3×3 champion.

All games will be televised across all of ESPN5’s platforms and will be live at SM Malls.

The pre-season games will be held at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City on January 14.

