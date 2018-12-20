Just in case Tab Baldwin returns as Team Pilipinas head coach

Tab Baldwin is in for a surprise.

That is, if he returns to helm the men’s national basketball team.

After a warm welcome last September in the 18th Asian Games, current Team Pilipinas head coach Yeng Guiao is now under scrutiny from basketball observers and – unsurprisingly – fair-weather fans. Once touted as the “reformist” of the men’s basketball program after succeeding Chot Reyes, the “experts” are at it again as they clamor for the removal of Guiao from his post.

Two losses – all at home – in the fifth window of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers led to the calls for the ouster of Guiao as Team Pilipinas head coach. Bitter defeats to Kazakhstan (88-92) and Iran (70-78) suddenly had some Filipino basketball fans turning their backs on the champion PBA mentor and calling for a second tour of duty for a familiar name in coaching in the international level.

The name of Tab Baldwin, national team head coach from 2014 to 2016, has been floated once again as a possible replacement for Guiao.

Team Pilipinas is in dire need of a sweep in their final two games – and help from the results of other qualifying matches – for a berth in next year’s World Cup. Some quarters felt that Baldwin, who guided New Zealand to the semifinals of the 2002 World Cup and had coaching stints with the national teams of Malaysia, Lebanon and Jordan, might still be the man for the job.

Fresh from winning a second straight UAAP Seniors title with the Ateneo De Manila Blue Eagles, former PBA grand slam coach Tommy Manotoc even pitched the idea of putting Baldwin in charge of the youth basketball program.

Two years since Baldwin left his post as Team Pilipinas head coach, a lot has changed with how matters in the national squad are dealt with. Some of the difficulties that plagued the team he once handled have now been addressed by the basketball stakeholders of the country.

Availability of virtually all PBA players

Willie Marcial, the PBA’s tenth league commissioner, included the men’s national team as one of his priorities as he was sworn in to office in January of this year. Marcial and the PBA board removed the restriction on the number of players a ball club can lend to the national team for international competitions. It gave the national team coaching staff the entire field of PBA players to choose from, unlike in the past where clubs loaned just one or two players to the pool. Save for the TNT KaTropa who allowed three to four of their players to suit up for the national team, other squads stuck to the old mandate.

Inclusion of talents from the amateur ranks

A wider net has been cast in the latest roster iterations of Team Pilipinas. Aside from players from almost all PBA teams, amateur standouts were also invited by Guiao to the training pool. Cadet players Ricci Rivero and Kai Sotto joined the 18 other PBA players in the runup for the fifth window of the Asian qualifiers. While both Rivero and Sotto never made it to the Final 12 for the Kazakhstan and Iran games, the two-week training camp with seasoned PBA players certainly contributed to the continuous development of the future stalwarts of the national team.

More practice sessions with national team aspirants

With the schedule of the World Cup qualifying windows conflicting with that of the ongoing conferences of the PBA, Commissioner Marcial and the board of governors opted to prioritize the campaign of the national team. PBA games were halted temporarily to give way to the preparations of Team Pilipinas and the actual staging of the qualifiers. The 2018 Governors’ Cup was suspended for two weeks – right before the best-of-seven championship series – to allow Team Pilipinas to train for the two qualifying matches. It allowed players and coaches to fully focus on their national team responsibilities without the distractions from their mother clubs. Attendance of the 20-man pool to the practices were almost perfect, except for players who were injured or who were coming off tough playoff games.

***

This was not meant to malign Yeng Guiao, nor vouch for the immediate return of Tab Baldwin to the national team. Rather, this serves as shortlist of observations concerning the current state of Team Pilipinas for whomever will handle the squad in the sixth and final window of World Cup qualifications.

The clock is ticking, with two months left for the all-important road games against Qatar and Kazakhstan. It’s World Cup or bust for Team Pilipinas.

——

