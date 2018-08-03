BIG3 Week 7 preview: Rounding out the playoff picture

There will be a new champion in the sophomore season of the BIG3 as teams like Ball Hogs, Ghost Ballers and defending champs Trilogy are eliminated from playoff contention, with them posting dismal 1-5 win-loss records.

Meanwhile, the 3-Headed Monsters remain undefeated at 6-0 and Power is at second with a 5-1 record as they punched their ticket to a playoff berth.

3’s Company and Tri-State are tied with 4-2 records, while the Killer 3’s are hanging on for dear life with a 2-4 record.

Who will stake their claim for the final two playoff spots? FOX Sports PH takes a look at the crucial Week 7.

Trilogy vs. Ball Hogs

Former NBA veteran Al Harrington will continue to lead Trilogy despite the team’s disappointing performance this season. He is currently fifth overall in scoring (91), 10th in rebounds (32), and first in thefts (9). He will be backed up by the likes of James White and Rashad McCants.

On the other hand, the Ball Hogs are to be led by top sharpshooters in DeShawn Stevenson as he is currently leading the league in three-pointers made (13) and Jermaine Taylor, who is third overall in that category (11). Josh Childress would definitely help them as well as he is currently fourth overall in blocks (6).

Tri-State vs. Killer 3’s

Game 2 of Week 7’s quadruple-header will provide some playoff ramifications as the Tri-State could guarantee themselves a playoff spot if they win against the Killer 3’s, given if 3’s Company would win on the fourth game as well. However, there’s hope for the Killer 3’s if they’ll win their final two games and Tri-State loses its final two games.

Once again, the Tri-State team is to be led by MVP candidate David Hawkins as he is third in scoring (105), fourth in rebounding (40), second in assists (20), and is first in the league in shot making with 38 field goals converted. Amar’e Stoudemire had a great Week 6, particularly on the defensive end as he swatted three shots. Look for him to sustain his activity on that end.

Stephen Jackson will continue to rally the Killer 3’s as he is eighth in scoring (83), third in steals (6), and second in three-pointers made (12).

3-Headed Monsters vs. Power

In a battle for the top seed, the 3-Headed Monsters and Power will duke it out in the third game in Boston. Reggie Evans has been phenomenal for the 3-Headed Monsters as he is first in rebounds (57) and seventh in scoring (86). He’ll need a lot more help from guys like Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf and Qyntel Woods as they missed the services of Rashard Lewis for quite some time now.

As for Power, the team will be headlined by none other than Corey Maggette, who is leading the league in scoring (108) and assists (22). Defensive dynamo Chris Andersen will continue to hold down the fort inside, with eight blocks in his name (2nd). They will be supported by former NBA journeymen in Cuttino Mobley and Glen Davis.

Ghost Ballers vs. 3’s Company

Coming off from a win last week, the Ghost Ballers would love to play the party pooper role in a win against the 3’s Company in Week 7. After missing time, former Kings guard Mike Bibby returned to action last week for the Ghost Ballers. Along with Bibby, the Ghost Ballers are to be led by Ricky Davis, who is second in league scoring (106).

The 3’s Company will have their hands full in Boston with all the pressure coming from the results of the previous games. More than anything, a win over the hapless Ghost Ballers would boost their playoff chances. They are to be bannered by Andre Emmett, who is sixth in scoring (88), fifth in rebounding (37), and first in steals (9). A timely return from Baron Davis would be very helpful for 3’s Company, as he has already missed two games due to injury.

