BIG3 Week 6 preview: Gearing up for the upcoming playoffs

Playoff spots are up for grabs in Week 6 of the BIG3 as the show goes on at Toronto, Canada.

Through a flawless 5-0 start, the 3-Headed Monsters have been the first team to clinch a playoff spot by beating the 3’s Company last week.

Tri-State and Power have posted identical win-loss records at 4-1, thanks to their respective victories in Week 5.

3’s Company (3-2) and Killer 3’s (2-3) are in the middle of the pack while the Trilogy and the Ball Hogs are nearing at the bottom with both at 1-4.

Lastly, the Ghost Ballers haven’t won a single game in this season’s tournament with a record of 0-5 and are looking to nab its first win.

FOX Sports PH takes a look at Week 6’s games.

Ball Hogs vs. 3-Headed Monsters

The 3-Headed Monsters are coming off high from last week’s win against a close one against the 3’s Company, clinching a playoff spot in the process. Newly-acquired former NBA forward Jamario Moon lit up the scoreboard by notching 24 points on 8-9 shooting from the field — including a four-pointer that iced the game. Look for him and the rest of the squad to continue on their winning ways.

As for the Ball Hogs, look for them to come out with a great sense of urgency as they have a chance to get eliminated early if they lose this game and if 3’s Company gets a win here in Week 6. DeShawn Stevenson and Andre Owens would be tasked to carry the offensive cudgels for the struggling Ball Hogs.

Killer 3’s vs. Power

Another game with playoff ramifications is in the works for this week’s quadruple-header in the second game between the Killer 3’s and Power as the latter could clinch a playoff spot if they beat Stephen Jackson and Co. Corey Maggette has been consistent on the offensive end as he currently leads the league in points (97) and assists (19). Ninth overall leading scorer Cuttino Mobley and Glen “Big Baby” Davis should be more than capable of backing him up as they vie for a spot in the postseason.

Look for the Killer 3’s to build off their momentum starting from last week’s win against the Ball Hogs — thanks in large part to Stephen Jackson’s strong performance. He is currently the third leading scorer with 89 points and is the top three-point sniper with a total of 12. However, he’ll definitely need a lot more help from guys like Metta World Peace and Alan Anderson in order to boost their chances.

Tri-State vs. 3’s Company

Fans should definitely look out for the head-to-head match up between marquee players in David Hawkins and Baron Davis. Hawkins has sustained his stellar play, as he is currently second overall in scoring (95) through his effective shot making (35 made field goals; 1st). He will be backed up by the likes of former NBA vets in Nate Robinson, Jermaine O’ Neal, and Amar’e Stoudemire.

With a win in this game, 3’s Company could go to as high as the second seed — propelling themselves to a 4-2 record. Despite their struggles, Baron Davis has been the consistent bright spot for 3’s Company as he’s currently the sixth leading league scorer (76), second in three-pointers made (11) and first overall in four-pointers made (3). He will be forming a backcourt tandem with Andre Emmett, who is sixth in rebounding totals (27) and assists (10).

Ghost Ballers vs. Trilogy

The Ghost Ballers are in a win-now mode with all odds against them. If 3’s Company beats Tri-State, they will be promptly eliminated from playoff contention regardless if the Ghost Ballers win against Trilogy or not. Moreover, the squad will be led by former NBA players in Ricky Davis and Carlos Boozer, who are the fourth and seventh leading scorers respectively (83 and 75).

Al Harrington has been doing the heavy lifting for Trilogy as he is fifth overall in scoring with 78 points while being first overall in steals with nine. However, much help is needed for the defending champs — especially from 2017 BIG3 Championship Game MVP Rashad McCants, who has been relatively quiet so far this season.

