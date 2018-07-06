BIG3 Week 3 preview: Is it panic mode for Trilogy?

With two weeks already in the books for BIG3’s sophomore season, the fledgling league is set to bring the show at the Oracle Arena, the home of the Golden State Warriors, in Oakland, California.

In week 2, Power, 3-Headed Monsters, and Tri-State have continued their auspicious starts in the tourney by going up 2-0.

On the other hand, teams like the Ghost Ballers, Ball Hogs, and defending champs Trilogy are looking to get back on track after going winless for two straight weeks.

3’s Company and Killer 3’s are in the middle of the pack as both are listed at 1-1 in the win-loss column.

FOX Sports PH takes a look on the preview for the Week 3 games:

Trilogy vs. 3’s Company

After going undefeated in their debut season, defending champs Trilogy are struggling to find their bearings as they look to notch their first win against the Baron Davis-led 3’s Company. The former NBA guard has been the league’s top shot maker as he is currently the leading league scorer with 44 points, along with 14 field goals made, and two 4-pointers.

Meanwhile, Trilogy will be missing the services of Rashad McCants due to injuries. He will be replaced by Al Thornton, a former player for the 3’s Company last season.

Ghost Ballers vs. Ball Hogs

Boasting two of the league’s top scorers in Carlos Boozer and Ricky Davis, the Ghost Ballers are primed to get its first victory against the hapless Ball Hogs in Week 3. The one-two punch formed by Boozer and Davis has wreaked havoc against opponent’s defenses are they have amassed 37 and 33 points respectively.

As for the Ball Hogs, scoring has been their main problem but one bright spot for them is Corsley Edwards, who is second in the league in blocks with two.

Power vs. Tri-State

Two of the league’s undefeated teams will duke it out in Oakland in the third week of this season. The rugged Power will continue to feature NBA veterans in Chris Andersen, Cuttino Mobley, and Corey Maggette as they try to power themselves to their third straight win. Meanwhile, Tri-State will be bannered by David Hawkins, who is an early MVP candidate, thanks to his stellar showing so far.

While most fans would notice guys like Nate Robinson, Amar’e Stoudemire, and Jermaine O’Neal, Hawkins is silently making himself known by tallying 39 points and 11 rebounds in the first two weeks of action. I wouldn’t be surprised if Hawkins will be a household name soon in the BIG3.

Killer 3’s vs. 3 Headed Monsters

The Killer 3’s are out to get their second consecutive win against the undefeated 3 Headed Monsters with their win last week against the Ghost Ballers. So far, Stephen Jackson has been leading his team in scoring with 38 points and six treys while plucky veteran Mike James has been one of the league’s top assist men with five.

A big part of 3 Headed Monsters’ success is through the collective efforts of last year’s scoring champ Rashard Lewis, Reggie Evans, and Qyntel Woods. The trio has notched 29, 26, and 25 respectively, spearheading a balanced attack for the last season’s runner-ups.

—–

