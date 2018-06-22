BIG3 3-on-3 league team preview (part 2)

Are you ready for some more half court mayhem?

Ice Cube’s BIG3, a professional 3-on-3 basketball league, returns this weekend with a promise of even more physicality and action-packed games. Featuring a long list of retired NBA players, the games differ considerably from FIBA-sanctioned 3-on-3, allowing hand-checking and introducing the revolutionary 4-point field goal.

The Harlem Globetrotters are the first team to introduce the idea of the 4-pointer, but the BIG3 is the only current professional league in the world to employ it in competition, via three distinct circles beyond the three-point arc.

Earlier, FOX Sports PH gave a preview of four competing teams; Trilogy, Ghost Ballers, 3-Headed Monsters, and Power. Here are the remaining four squads who will compete starting tomorrow, June 23.

Tri-State

Jermaine O’Neal (captain)

Nate Robinson (co-captain)

Amar’e Stoudemire (co-captain)

David Hawkins

Robert Hite

Bonzi Wells

Coach: Julius Erving

The retooled Tri-State seems to be a team on the rise this season after acquiring two big names to join their roster. With 6-time NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire and 3-time NBA Slam Dunk Champion Nate Robinson joining the fold, the team appears ready to forget last year’s 6th place finish, where they only managed to win 3 out of 8 games.

Defensive dynamo Bonzi Wells, who led the league in steals last season, returns to the line-up along with NBA legend Julius Erving manning the sidelines.

Killer 3s

Chauncey Billups (captain)

Stephen Jackson (co-captain)

Ron Artest (co-captain)

Alan Anderson

Ryan Hollins

Coach: Charles Oakley

Much like its name suggests, the Killer 3s are composed of deadeye snipers like ‘Mr. Big Shot’ himself Chauncey Billups, Stephen Jackson and Mike James. The team is also no slouch on the defensive end with wing stoppers Metta World Peace and Allan Anderson, along with potent shot-blocker Ryan Hollins.

The team, however, were tied with the Ball Hogs for the worst record last year at 2-6. But with coach Charles Oakley’s no-nonsense approach, expect the Killer 3s to make some noise this season.

Ball Hogs

Brian Scalabrine (captain)

Josh Childress (co-captain)

DeShawn Stevenson (co-captain)

Andre Owens

Corsley Edwards

Jermaine Taylor

Coach: Rick Barry

Despite being led by the ‘People’s GOAT’ Brian Scalabrine last season, the Ball Hogs finished at the bottom of the standings with a dismal 2-6 record. They did, however, net the first overall pick in this year’s BIG3 draft and selected Andre Owens.

Josh Childress will now share co-captain duties with DeShawn Stevenson, who won last year’s three-point contest crown. The team is coached by NBA Hall of Famer Rick Barry.

3’s Company

DerMarr Johnson (captain)

Baron Davis (co-captain)

Drew Gooden (co-captain)

Andre Emmett

Jason Maxiell

Derrick Byars

Coach: Michael Cooper

The arrival of Baron Davis should provide the much needed star power for 3’s company, who also signed Laker legend Michael Cooper to take over the coaching reigns. The team also employed veteran enforcers Drew Gooden and Jason Maxiell to beef up its frontcourt.

The team narrowly missed the playoffs last year, but it seems that the Davis-led team would give other teams a run for their money this season.

Watch the BIG3 LIVE and ON DEMAND on FOX+ starting tomorrow. LIVE weekly telecast on Fox Sports.

2018 BIG3 Schedule

WEEK 1 | June 22: Toyota Center | Houston, Texas | 6:30 p.m. (local time) | FS1

WEEK 2 | June 29: United Center | Chicago, Illinois | 6 p.m. (local time) | FOX

WEEK 3 | July 6: Oracle Arena | Oakland, California | 4 p.m. (local time) | FOX

WEEK 4 | July 13: Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, Michigan | 6 p.m. (local time) | FS1

WEEK 5 | July 20: American Airlines Arena | Miami, Florida | 7 p.m. (local time) | FS1

WEEK 6 | July 27: Air Canada Centre | Toronto, Ontario | 7 p.m. (local time) | FS1

WEEK 7 | August 3: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts | 7 p.m. (local time) | FS1

WEEK 8 | August 10: Infinite Energy Arena | Atlanta, Georgia | 8:30 p.m. (local time) | FS1

WEEK 9 | August 17: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas | 6 p.m. (local time) | FOX *Playoffs*

WEEK 10 | August 24: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York | 7 p.m. (local time) | FOX *Championship Finals*

