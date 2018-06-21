BIG3 League’s sophomore season will be better than ever

If you’re a 90’s kid, chances are most of your basketball idols that you grew up watching are currently either not in their prime or are out in the NBA already.

From NBA stalwarts like Rashard Lewis, Mike Bibby, Chauncey Billups, Stephen Jackson, and Kenyon Martin, the fledgling league set up by rap icon Ice Cube shows everyone that they are still capable at playing at the highest level, albeit in a 3-on-3 setting.

Today, FOX Sports PH takes a look at some of the teams in the said league, featuring familiar names one way or the another:

Trilogy

Captain: Kenyon Martin

Co-Captain: Al Harrington

Co-Captain Rashad McCants

James White

Dion Glover

Dahntay Jones

Head Coach: Rick Mahorn

The defending champions are set to continue their winning ways as the team went undefeated in its inaugural season. With multiple walking mismatches on their roster, they love to bang it down low against their opponents. Not much changes were made from their last year’s roster as they’re still bannered by NBA vets in Kenyon Martin, Al Harrington, and Rashad McCants. However, head coach Rick Mahorn decided to bring in 14-year NBA veteran Dahntay Jones, further solidifying their reputation as the league’s team to beat.

3-Headed Monsters

Captain: Rashard Lewis

Co-Captain: Reggie Evans

Co-Captain Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf

Kwame Brown

Salim Stoudamire

Qyntel Woods

Head Coach: Gary Payton

The 3-Headed Monsters are entering the season trying to build off their runner-up finish last season. In stark contrast to the bruising Trilogy squad, the 3-Headed Monsters are to be led by NBA veteran shooters in BIG3 scoring champ Rashard Lewis and grizzled veteran Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, while holding the fort inside are bigs in Reggie Evans and Kwame Brown. Their roster is to be bolstered by additions in Salim Stoudamire and Qyntel Woods given that they’ll be missing the services of Jason “White Chocolate” Williams and Eddie Basden.

Power

Captain: Corey Maggette

Co-Captain: Cuttino Mobley

Co-Captain: Glen “Big Baby” Davis

Chris “Birdman” Andersen

Quentin Richardson

Ryan Gomes

Coach: Nancy Lieberman

Fourth-place finisher Power is set to showcase their revamped roster with key additions in Glen “Big Baby” Davis, Corey Maggette, Chris Andersen, Quentin Richardson, and Ryan Gomes with WNBA legend Nancy Lieberman still at the helm. It remains to be seen on how the Power will approach this season, but for sure the team will be versatile enough to mix it up against their opponents.

Ghost Ballers

Captain: Mike Bibby

Co-Captain: Ricky Davis

Co-Captain: Carlos Boozer

Lee Nailon

Marcus Banks

Mario West

Coach: George “The Iceman” Gervin

With Mike Bibby’s surprising body transformation in this offseason, expect him and the Ghost Ballers to make their way in the league as one of the title favorites. After all, they’ve given Trilogy quite a run for their money during their semi finals tiff last season. Bibby would have to do some heavy lifting for the Ghost Ballers this upcoming season, as he led the league in 4-pointers made and assists. Along with the team’s holdovers from last season, Ghost Ballers will field in additional NBA vets in Ricky Davis, Carlos Boozer, and Mario West, with George Gervin at the sidelines.

—–

