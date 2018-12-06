Derek Fisher was 40-96 in two seasons as the coach of the New York Knicks in the NBA.

The Los Angeles Sparks have named Derek Fisher as their new coach, according to ESPN.

The Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA have hired Derek Fisher as head coach, league sources tell ESPN. News conference is set for Friday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 5, 2018

This will be Fisher’s second head coaching opportunity. He went 40-96 in two seasons at the helm for the New York Knicks and was fired midway through his second season after the team posted a 23-31 record.

The Sparks are expected to announce the move Friday.

The team’s previous coach, Brian Agler, resigned Friday after four seasons with Los Angeles.

Agler was 85-51 with the team and led Los Angeles to a championship in 2016. The Sparks went 19-15 in 2018 and lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Washington Mystics. He is the winningest coach in WNBA history.