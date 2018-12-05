Castro relishes the chance to learn more under Yeng Guiao

EVEN the best point guard of Asia acknowledges that he still has a lot more to learn to improve his game.

Despite performing well within expectations in their loss against Iran last night, Jayson Castro acknowledges that he and the rest of the team would need to get more acclimated with each other to fully maximize their system.

Time is not on their side though, especially given their limited time together. However, the veteran floor general bares that he’ll exercise due diligence on his part as they gun to secure a FIBA World Cup berth come next year.

“Siguro during practice doon ko makikita and at the same time kailangan kong mag-adjust ng mabilis kasi alam ko na may nagawa akong mali so kailangan kong i-correct ‘yun, ” Castro shared with reporters postgame.

“Siyempre ‘yung mga naging na-handle under sa kanya, lahat ng kaya kong [matutunan] na information, nagtatanong ako sa kanila. At the same time, every practice, talagang inaaral ko kung ano ‘yung gusto ni Coach Yeng. So ‘yun, nakapag-adjust naman ako kaagad,” he added.

Ending the fifth window with an 0-2 record have surely dampened Team Pilipinas’ chances in the Qualifiers, but the national team mainstay remains upbeat – especially with the whole unit slowly jelling as time goes by.

For Castro, he promises that the Philippines will do a much better job against their next two assignments in Kazakhstan and Qatar, and it all starts with learning from past mistakes and making the necessary adjustments.

“Confident naman ako. Sa last game though alam kong kaya natin manalo. Kailangan lang natin, ‘yun nga, mga mistake natin ma-correct natin and at the same time, kailangan natin medyo magandang preparation – mas mahaba. Kasi new system, kailangan ng bagong, mahabang preparation para ‘yung offense and defense namin mas organized,” said Castro.

——

