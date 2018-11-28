Team Pilipinas head coach Yeng Guiao revealed his choice of troops for the match against Kazakhstan on Friday in the fifth window of the Fiba World Cup qualifiers.

Headlining the group is the four-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo, alongside his San Miguel Beermen stablemates Alex Cabagnot and Marcio Lassiter.

Joining the group is Ginebra’s fearsome foursome of Greg Slaughter, Japeth Aguilar, LA Tenorio, and Scottie Thompson.

Defensive stalwarts Gabe Norwood, Beau Belga, Poy Erram, round up the group, while Matthew Wright also returns to the fold.

Just like in the 4th window, both Stanley Pringle and Christian Standhardinger will again occupy the naturalized player slots. Pringle will suit up against the guard-heavy Kazakhstan squad, while Standhardinger will bang with the big boys of Iran.

Guiao is expected to tweak and make adjustments to the line-up when the team faces the overly-physical Iran team on December 3.

The national team currently sits at third place in Group F with a 5-3 win-loss slate.

————

