Forthsky Padrigao ready to spread his wings as an Ateneo Blue Eaglet

FROM playing in the local courts in Zamboanga to finding his way to play in the Metro, Forthsky Padrigao has slowly blossomed into a completely different player as he strides to greater heights in his first year at the Ateneo.

In the recently concluded Jesuit Athletic Meet event few weeks ago, he and the rest of his teammates were able to dethrone the two-time defending champions, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu. In the title-clinching game, Padrigao was able to churn out 12 points, four assists, and five steals.

Things are looking bright for the Zamboanga native so far. However, despite enjoying some early success, Padrigao acknowledges that he still has a lot more to learn, and he is more than willing to take it all in as he tries to embody the values taught to him by his parents and by the Ateneo program.

“I’m so happy kasi I get to do what I love which is to play basketball and at the same time, the quality education that I get is good,” bared Padrigao in an interview with FOX Sports Philippines.

“One thing that I’ve learned so far is ‘Magis’ which means doing ordinary things extraordinarily, which happens to be our team’s mantra as well,” added the young playmaker.

The do-it-all floor general has been a mainstay for the national team program for quite some time now. He has represented the country in the 2017 SEABA U16/17 tourney, and in the 2018 U16/17 FIBA Championship earlier this year, where they placed fourth as they booked a ticket to the FIBA U19 World Cup next year.

And as he prepares to start his journey donning the Ateneo jersey, Padrigao added that he is looking to improve, particularly on his shooting since he believes that it will unlock a whole new dimension in his already-vaunted skill set.

“I really need to work more for my shooting and I also need to be more efficient when it comes to my shot selection,” said the Batang Gilas star.

With him and the towering Kai Sotto in the fold, opponents would have to be very wary of this formidable duo come the next UAAP juniors season. However, that will have to wait as the floor general is set to miss the first round due to appendicitis.

——

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.