Opinion: We have never been the true kings of Asian basketball

The love affair between Filipinos and basketball has been well-documented. This passionate, almost obsessive fixation with the sport has made Filipino fans repeatedly claim that the best basketball in Asia is played in the Philippines. This opinion stems from a belief in two ideas: first, the Philippines was once the dominant team in Asia, and second, had it not been for the inception of the PBA in 1975, we still would have remained the best team in Asia. However, a closer look at international basketball history may dispel these long-held notions.

Let us go back to the days of the Asian Basketball Confederation (ABC) and the Asian Games. The ABC, the predecessor of FIBA Asia, was the tournament that determined the best team in Asia and the region’s representatives to the Olympics and the World Championships. In the first seven stagings of the ABC from 1960 to 1973, the Philippines won the crown 4 times, with Japan winning twice and South Korea bagging the title in the 1969 edition which saw the legendary Shin Dong Pa torch the Philippines for 50 points. Fans refer to these four championships as proof of our supremacy back in the days when iconic names like Caloy Loyzaga, Alfonso Marquez, Ed Ocampo, Robert Jaworski, Bogs Adornado, Big Boy Reynoso, and Danny Florencio donned the national jersey. But what has been left out in this discussion is that China only started joining the ABC in 1975. So this puts an asterisk over the claim of our dominance. Maybe the Philippines was the best Asian team only by default because China would eventually win all but two ABC championships from 1975 to 2005.

One of China’s losses came in the 1985 ABC, which the Philippines won with the Northern Consolidated Cement (NCC) carrying our flag. The NCC had Samboy Lim, Yves Dignadice, Allan Caidic, Hector Calma, and naturalized players Jeff Moore and Dennis Still. They swept all their games in the tournament. But the presence of Moore and Still again puts a question mark to our viictory The NCC was the only team in Asia and one of only a few in the world at that time that employed naturalized players.

Fans would contend that because we only sent amateurs to international competitions, it was rather unfair to expect our boys, most of them fresh out of college, to beat full-grown men. This is true, and even though our national teams were mostly made up of raw and young players, we still were competitive against the best teams in Asia, like in 1987 when our all-amateur national team bannered by Jerry Codinera, Benjie Paras, Alvin Patrimonio, Jojo Lastimosa, Nelson Asaytono, Ronnie Magsanoc, and Bong Alvarez placed 4th in the ABC.

Basketball Association of the Philippines (BAP) President Lito Puyat always conveniently used the PBA as his reason — or excuse — for our failure to win gold in any Asian-level basketball competition since the early 70s, a smokescreen given the lack of a concrete national pool program and grassroots development by the BAP. And so we finally started sending pros to international competitions in the 1990 Asian Games. The national team made up of PBA players was coached by Jaworski who was assisted by Rino Salazar and Norman Black. But with only 2 weeks of practices and no benefit of tune-up tournaments, the first all-pro national squad lacked the time to establish cohesion. There were some impressive results, like the victory over UAE, two close wins over Japan, and Loyzaga’s belly-up defense against 7’8 Ri Myung-Hun which helped us triumph over North Korea. But we were no match against China, losing to them in the eliminations and in the finals, 74-90.

The lack of preparations was addressed in both the 1998 and 2002 iterations of the PBA-backed national teams. Both teams had months to prepare. Tim Cone’s 1998 Centennial team went on a US tour to play against NCAA teams and the 2002 team joined a pocket tournament in Italy. The Centennial team had tjree centers in Marlou Aquino, Andy Seigle, and EJ Feihl, plus Dennis Espino, Jun Limpot, and Patrimonio, so it was not giving up much in size to China which had Wang Zhizhi, Mengke Bateer, and Gong Xiaobin. The team fell to South Korea by 20 in the quarterfinals and lost to China, 73-82, in the crossover semifinals and settled for the bronze. The Jong Uichico-coached 2002 team was the ultimate heartbreak story. The team lost original head coach Ron Jacobs who suffered a stroke before he could assemble the training pool. Despite this, the team was touted to have a fair chance of beating China which paraded Yao Ming. The team had a battery of bigs in Asi Taulava, Eric Menk, Seigle, Espino, and Danny Ildefonso, plus a player everyone thought would be the difference-maker in our campaign, 6’7 forward Danny Seigle. A week before leaving for Busan, Danny Seigle went down with an injury in a tune-up game versus Qatar. The team managed to perform creditably, losing only to China in the elims. It was the semifinals against host South Korea which would go down as one of the most painful losses in Philippine basketball history. Up by two, 68-66, with 23 seconds left, the Philippine team looked poised to make the finals. Captain Olsen Racela, the team’s best free throw shooter, was on the line to shoot a pair. Racela uncharacteristically missed both attempts which gave the Koreans a chance to take the last shot. Off a broken play, Lee Sang Min connected on a buzzer-beating three to end the Philippines’s hope for a shot at the gold. The team eventually lost the battle for thirdrd to Kazakhstan, and it would take nine years before another Philippine team would make at least the semifinals of any Asian competition.

We can go deeper in the discussion by looking at how we fared in the youth competitions. We swept the first 5 stagings of the ABC Junior’s Championships (Under 19) from 1970 to 1978 until China ended our run in 1980. We regained the crown in 1982 during the Manila edition, then China would go on to win 10 of the next 17 editions from 1984 to 2016. 1982 was the year we last won the youth crown. Our Under-19 team had Calma, who led Adamson to its only UAAP title in 1977, and Derick Pumaren, who was part of the UE team which won the 1978 and 1979 UAAP championships. If Calma and Pumaren were already collegiate stars from 1977-1979, there was no way they would have been eligible for the 1982 Under-19 team. Other members of the team were San Miguel coach Leo Austria and Elmer Reyes, who are officially on record as having been born in 1958, which meant they were both at least 23-years-old masquerading as 19-year-old youth players. At least half of the team was over the age limit, with only Uichico, Tonichi Yturri, Alfie Almario, Teddy Alfarero, and Leoncio Tan who were legitimately qualified.

1986 was when we had a real, honest-to-goodness youth team. The EDSA Revolution swept across the nation a wave of patriotism and righteousness and it manifested when RP Youth members Glen Capacio and the Codinera brothers (Jerry and Harmon) revealed to the media that they were over the age limit and that the BAP was aware of it. This forced coach Joe Lipa to handle a hastily-assembled team made up of Paras, Asaytono, Alvarez, Joey Guanio, Jun Reyes, Zaldy Realubit, Eric Reyes, and Bobby Jose. This team made it all the way to the finals against China in a battle that featured a tantalizing match-up between two young men who would become central figures in the future national teams of their respective countries, Paras and Ma Jian. With Paras getting into early foul trouble, Ma Jian would eventually dominate and lead his team to a 81-67 win over the Philippines.

Our 1988 RP Youth team featured a frontline of 6’7 Danny Francisco, 6’5 Jun Limpot, 7’0 Feihl, plus other talented players like Vergel Meneses, Johnedel Cardel, Racela, Vic Pablo, Bong Ravena, and team captain Guanio. Homecourt advantage was not enough to propel the team to the finals. The team lost on a buzzer-beater against Chinese Taipei which was led by the legendary Cheng Chih-lung, which meant a semis encounter against China. The 1988 team finished third in the tournament. So even at the youth level, we were not the kings.

The reality is we have never been the undisputed alphas of Asian basketball, not today, and perhaps not even in the last 50 years. But we have always been one of the best, in spite of and because of the PBA, despite not always being active in the international scene before the formation of the Gilas program, and despite not always having having our top players representing us. The past decade has seen our resurgence in the international scene: back to back second place finishes in the last two FIBA Asia competitions, a 3rd place finish in the FIBA Asia Cup in 2014, a Jones Cup title, and an appearance in the World Cup for both the seniors and youth teams. Given the entry of Australia and New Zealand to the Asian competition, it will be more difficult now for the Philippines to reign supreme in the FIBA Asia. But with the re-boot of the national team program under coach Yeng Guiao and a sustained youth program initiated by the Samahang Basketball ng Pilipinas (SBP), then we can be assured that the Philippines will continue to be one of the top contenders in the region.

