NBA wrap: Kawhi Leonard scores 25 in return to help Raptors top Kings

Kawhi Leonard looked pretty good after missing two games with an ankle injury.

Kawhi Leonard is back with the Raptors and they picked up right where they left off with him on the floor.

The Raptors took down the Kings 114-105 Wednesday as Leonard scored 25 points on 7-of-17 shooting. He added 11 rebounds and two assists, as well.

Kawhi Leonard splits the defense for the slam!

Leonard had missed the last two games with an ankle injury, but he and coach Nick Nurse insisted it wasn’t a serious set-back. Wednesday’s performance proved that to be right.

The Raptors are now 11-1 on the season, tied with the Warriors for the best record in the NBA.

The Kings are a surprisingly good at 6-5. Willie Cauley-Stein (24 points), Buddy Hield (24) and De’Aaron Fox (20) all scored at least 20 points in the game.

Studs of the Night

Anthony Davis had 32 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and four blocks in a 107-98 win over the Bulls.

Heat center Hassan Whiteside had 29 points, 20 rebounds and nine blocks in Miami’s 95-88 win over the Spurs.

Pacers guard Victor Oladipo scored 36 points on 14-of-30 shooting while adding seven assists and six rebounds. Indiana lost to the 76ers, 100-94.

Dud of the Night

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was in foul trouble all night in an 89-87 loss to the Grizzlies. He finished with four points on 0-of-1 shooting while turning it over six times.

Highlight

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell threw one down in the paint during Utah’s 117-102 win over the Mavericks.

What’s Next

Bucks (8-2) at Warriors (10-1) 10:30 p.m. ET — The Bucks and Warriors have dominated their respective conferences so far this season and they will match up in what is a possible NBA Finals preview, though it is way too early in the season to know if that will happen.