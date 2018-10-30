How close is Team Pilipinas to qualifying for the FIBA World Cup?

by Ariel Ian Clarito

There are still 12 teams still in contention for the 2019 FIBA World Cup berths after the first round of the Asian qualifiers. Four teams have fallen by the wayside and have been eliminated. These are Chinese-Taipei, India, Iraq, and Hongkong.

The 12 teams are split into two groups. The top 3 teams from each group and the highest ranked 4th placed team from Asia Oceania will earn slots to the World Cup which will be held from August 31 to September 15, 2019, across 8 cities in China.

The 4th qualifying window last September has resulted in the team standings below:

Group E Win-Loss Records

New Zealand — 7-1

South Korea — 6-2

Lebanon — 6-2

Jordan — 5-3

China — 4-4

Syria — 2-6

Group F Win-Loss Records

Australia — 7-1

Iran — 6-2

Philippines — 5-3

Japan — 4-4

Kazakhstan — 3-5

Qatar — 2-6

Team Pilipinas will have two more games in the 5th window of the qualifiers. Both will be home games on November 30 versus Kazakhstan and on December 3 against Iran. The 6th and final window will be played from February 21-25 — which will consist of two away games for the Philippines.

The question now that Filipino basketball fans are asking is this; how close is Team Pilipinas to qualifying for the 2019 FIBA World Cup?

Coach Yeng Guiao’s chances to earn a spot to the World Cup remains pretty good. The caveat here is that 3rd place is a rather precarious position to be in, given that breathing down the neck of Team Pilipinas is Japan which sits at 4th place. After a 0-4 start in the FIBA qualifers, Japan has bounced back big time to emerge as the hottest team in Group E after having won their last 4 games. Two of those wins came against powerhouse squads Australia and Iran.

Japan, however, will be without their top two locals, Yuta Watanabe and Rui Hachimuri, in the next two windows. Watanabe will be playing for the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA, while Hachimura will be in his junior year with Gonzaga in the US NCAA. But even sans Watanabe and Hachimura, Japan still has the tools to possibly sweep Qatar and Kazakhstan in the next window. If this does happen, then Japan will end up with a 6-4 record after the November-December window.

This essentially means that Team Pilipinas must win both games in the next window. The national quintet beat Kazakhstan by a comfortable margin in the Asian Games, and with Junemar Fajardo and Greg Slaughter possibly suiting up, there is no reason why they cannot beat the Kazakhs anew. The game against Iran will be the pivotal game in the campaign of Team Pilipinas. Regardless whether Haddadi plays or not (he has declared that he will be retiring from the national team), Team Pilipinas will have the materials to match-up against Iran given that Andray Blatche, Troy Rosario, Jayson Castro, and Terrence Romeo will finally be available again after their suspensions.

Iran most likely will be coming off a loss as they will face Australia in the first game of the 5th window, so that means Iran and the Philippines could both have 6-3 records leading to their face-off. A win then by Team Pilipinas over Team Melli will mean the Philippines will get solo second place with a 7-3 record after the 5th qualifying window, whereas Iran will share third place with Japan at 6-4.

For the last qualifying window on February, Team Pilipinas will be up against Qatar and Kazakhstan, two teams which will be probably be out of contention already. Both these teams will be playing with nothing to lose in their respective home courts and they will definitely seek some payback against Team Pilipinas. But the path to the World Cup will be less arduous for the Philippines compared to Iran and Japan, who will still need to face each other one more time.

If Team Pilipinas does emerge victorious over Qatar and Kazakhstan, they will end up with a 9-3 record — which is virtually unreachable for both Iran and Japan who at best can only end up with an 8-4 record — assuming one of them sweeps the last qualifying window. This will be very difficult for Iran as they will still play Australia again. It is possible both Japan and Iran end up tied at 7-5, that is if Iran beats Japan, Japan beats Qatar, and Australia beats Iran.

The above possibilities are best case scenarios and a number of factors have to fall into place for these to transpire. But Team Pilipinas is in a much better place than its two main rivals for the last two slots, Iran and Japan, who quite possibly will be missing key players. Team Pilipinas, on the other hand, will have a bigger pool of players to choose from and could possibly parade its tallest and strongest line-up in years. It is therefore not far-fetched to hope that next year, Team Pilipinas will be back in the FIBA World Cup.

(Images from FIBA)

