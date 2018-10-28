LeBron James sports ‘Beto for Senate’ hat before facing Spurs in Texas

James has supported Congressman Beto O’Rourke’s senate campaign through social media posts, but on Saturday he took it to a new level.

LeBron James won’t be casting a ballot in Texas, but if he were it’s safe to say who his vote would go to by the hat he was wearing Saturday in Texas.

James entered AT&T Center in San Antonio sporting a “Beto for Senate” hat.

LeBron James wearing a Beto for Senate hat before the Lakers game in San Antonio tonight pic.twitter.com/dNsVmETohV — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) October 27, 2018

Congressman Robert “Beto” O’Rourke is running as the democratic candidate for Senate in the state against longtime Texas incumbent Rafael “Ted” Cruz.

O’Rourke has garnered support from James, and a number of other athletes, for his remarks on the NFL player protests.

In August, James tweeted a “salute” to O’Rourke after a video of his comments surfaced.