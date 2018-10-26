The Lakers handed the Nuggets their first loss of the season behind a standout performance from James. It’s the team’s second straight win.

LeBron James posted his first triple-double as a Laker and led Los Angeles to a 121-114 win over the Nuggets on Thursday.

James starred with 28 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, recording his 74th career triple-double and his first since joining the Los Angeles squad.

LeBron James leads the way with a triple-double of 28 PTS, 11 AST, 11 REB!#LakeShow defeat #MileHighBasketball 121-114 at home. Kyle Kuzma: 22 PTS

JaVale McGee: 21 PTS, 7 REB

Lonzo Ball: 12 PTS, 8 AST, 6 REB, 5 STL#KiaTipOff18 pic.twitter.com/gtmkHzwZhI — NBA (@NBA) October 26, 2018

He helped the Lakers move to 2-3 this season after their second straight win, which was also James’ first as a Laker at Staples Center.

The Lakers outscored the Nuggets 34-25 in the fourth quarter, inflicting Denver’s first defeat of the season.