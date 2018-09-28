Guiao includes Sotto in pool for next FIBA window: ‘He’s bored playing in HS’

PHILIPPINE men’s basketball team coach Yeng Guiao shared his opinion on Kai Sotto drawing interest from teams from Europe.

The 15-year-old, seven-foot center, had reportedly drawn offers from various European ball clubs, including the famed Real Madrid.

Guiao, who has allowed the young Sotto to work out with his team, the NLEX Road Warriors the past year, is happy to see the second generation player attracting interest from clubs in Europe, but believes playing overseas should be a last recourse for any young player.

“I think playing overseas should be your last option,” Guiao told FOX Sports Philippines in a telephone interview. “You just want to see how far your development could go, then you have to decide what’s the best for you. I don’t blame the parents of Kai if they entertain ideas of looking at the offers and see the possibility of their kid playing overseas.”

Guiao sees where the young Sotto is coming from.

“I think Kai is bored at playing in the high school level,” he added. “How can you see some development in your game when you are above everybody else in your competition? It’s like a student who has an IQ of a high school student but is still studying in elementary, so there would be no development there unless you accelerate him.”

On the heels of Sotto drawing attention from European clubs, Guiao did the next best thing of helping the young player’s development by including him in the Philippine men’s basketball team pool and be part of the squad in the coming next window of the FIBA Asia World Cup qualifier.

Sotto will be the only high school player to be included in the men’s team.

“Kai is now considered a national treasure and we want to help him out in his development. We’re going to include him in the pool effective immediately,” added Guiao.

