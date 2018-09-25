SBP assures Andray Blatche is fine after ‘fender-bender’

Fingers were crossed when Team Pilipinas naturalized star Andray Blatche posted a video on his Instagram page about what appeared to be a serious car accident.

“They tried to take me and @2voicz out,” Blatche captioned the clip, which showed two wrecked black cars, together with a downed street sign.

With no follow-up updates regarding the 6’11 center’s condition, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) President Al Panlilio assured that Blatche and his friend came out of the collision unscathed.

“I was alarmed when the accident involving Andray made the rounds in social media. At first, it looked like a major head-on collision. But, upon checking with Andray’s agent, Ms. Chao Espaldon, it was confirmed that it was just a fender-bender and Andray is perfectly fine,” the SBP chief confirmed.

A 9-year NBA vet, the 32-year-old Atlanta, Georgia native has been serving the country’s national basketball team since 2014.

Blatche currently has only one game left on his 3-game ban issued by Fiba due to his involvement in the ugly brawl between the Philippines and Australia earlier this year.

