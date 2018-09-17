FIBA: Team Pilipinas surges in second half to take home win over Qatar

Team Pilipinas made noise when it mattered the most.

Down by 17 in the first half, the Philippines regained their bearings just in time to eke out a 92-81 win over Qatar inside the Araneta Coliseum, in the resumption of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Staged in a closed-door environment, the nationals notched their fifth win of the World Cup qualifications against three losses to strengthen their hold of third spot ahead of Japan, which currently owns a 4-4 win-loss card.

Similar to the Iran game last Thursday, the Philippine quintet struggled to find their mark from the three-point line early, hitting just 1-of-13 (8%) after the first two quarters. After the halftime break, the Filipinos finally found their groove on the offensive end and outscored the Qataris 53-29.

“First half was really bad, especially from three. It was an aberration, considering na ito yung best shooters in the country. Nagtuloy yung alat sa Iran,” said coach Yeng Guiao.

“At the half, I just told them to take their normal shots and focus on running the sets.”

Japeth Aguilar and Alex Cabagnot both scored 16 points for the hosts, while Fil-American guard Stanley Pringle chipped in 13.

Mohd Yousuf Mohmmed paced Qatar with 26 points and 7 rebounds, while Tanguy Ngombo and Nasser Al-Rayes both tallied 17 markers. Qatar remains at the cellar of Group F with a 2-6 slate.

Both nations return to action on November 30, with the Philippines hosting Kazakhstan and Qatar flying in to Japan for the fifth window of qualifications.

————

