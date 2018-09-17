FIBA: Key adjustments for Team Pilipinas in “home” game against Qatar

There is no rest for the weary, as the saying goes.

Four days after a deflating loss to Iran and an arduous journey back home, coach Yeng Guiao and the Philippine men’s team may have to shelve plans for rest and recovery in lieu of an ongoing mission.

On Monday night, the Philippine quintet hits the floor once more for the continuation of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers. Two days after a whirlwind return trip to Manila via Dubai, the Philippines hosts Qatar in a closed-door qualifying match inside the Araneta Coliseum. As part of the sanctions that stemmed from the Philippines-Australia “basket-brawl” last July, the 7:30 PM game will be restricted to a limited number of officials and media practitioners, with virtually no spectators allowed inside the Big Dome.

Last Thursday inside the Azadi Basketball Arena, the Filipino dribblers suffered an 81-73 defeat to the Iranians, with star center Hamed Haddadi playing sparingly due to a groin injury. The Qataris, on the other hand, were vanquished by the visiting Australian squad 95-43 at the Al-Gharafa Sports Club in Doha.

Now sporting a 4-3 win-loss card, how will the Philippines rebound from the tough loss against Iran? Pitted against Group F cellar-dwellers Qatar (2-5), what adjustments should the nationals implement to ensure a victory on home floor?

In the aftermath of the Iran game, FOX Sports Philippines lists down the key areas worth revisiting for the national team:

Improved perimeter shooting

Hitting just five out 28 three-point attempts (18%), it was definitely a cold spell for the Philippines from beyond the arc against Iran. Designated gunners Paul Lee, Allein Maliksi, Alex Cabagnot and Marcio Lassiter shot a combined 2-of-17 (12%) from long range in a night-long struggle in Tehran. In international play where zone defense is the norm, the three-point shot remains as the most potent counterpunch and a proven court spacer against the 2-3, 1-3-1 and other formations. If the Filipino marksmen connect from three, the Qataris would have to extend their defense beyond the perimeter – clearing the shaded lane for inside incursions.

Wiser shot selection

In a recent interview with FOX Sports Philippines, San Miguel head coach Leo Austria noted how the nationals seemed to be in a hurry on offense in crucial stretches of the game versus Iran. The Philippine squad fell into the temptation of going “one pass, one shot” on the offensive end, especially the wingmen who jacked up threes even in transition. One or two quality offensive possessions could have spelled the difference for the Philippines against Iran. Against the Tim Lewis-mentored Qatar side, the nationals should be able to recognize the situation on offense for higher-percentage shots.

Better rebounding

Despite the absence of Haddadi, Iran still managed to outrebound the Philippine 45-36. The Iranian side was just quick on the loose ball while securing every long ball miss from the Philippines. With their advantage on rebounding, Iran also edged the Philippines in second chance points 19-11.

In the game versus Qatar, Christian Standhardinger – who grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds against Iran – will be off the Philippine roster in place for Stanley Pringle, also classified by FIBA as a naturalized player. It will be up to the local frontline led by Japeth Aguilar, Beau Belga, JP Erram, Ian Sangalang and Asi Taulava to battle for the boards against Qatar’s Mohd Mohmmed, Nasser Al-Rayes and Emir Mujkic.

Decisive pick and roll defense

Iran simply picked apart the defense of the Filipinos on the high pick-and-roll. Behind the splendid showing of Samad Nikkhahbahrami and Sajjad Mashayekhi, the West Asian powerhouse was fluid on offense while running textbook pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop plays which froze the Filipino defenders. The wily Iranian guards ran circles against their the taller defense on the switch. Their big men, meanwhile, showcased their midrange jumpers once left open. If Qatar opts to mimic the same offensive scheme, the Philippine squad must be able to discern who to chase or sag off the screen. Simple hedging and switching tactics may easily foil the ball screen offense.

