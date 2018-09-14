Grading Team Pilipinas new players’ performance vs Iran

TEAM Pilipinas came up short against the mighty Iran national team with a score of 81-73 in the Azady Gym in Tehran last night.

With the national team getting ready for Monday, it is back to the drawing board for head coach Yeng Guiao and the rest of the crew as they look to regroup for their must-win game against Qatar which will be held in a close-door affair at the Araneta Coliseum on September 17.

We all know what mainstays like Norwood and Standhardinger bring to the table on a per game basis. So today, FOX Sports PH takes a look on some of the new players’ (and coach) performances last night.

Beau Belga

Stat line: 7 points, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 turnover, 2-7 shooting from the field, 2-2 from the free throw line

Much of Belga’s presence on the floor is predicated on providing toughness and physicality against the Iranians. He is also an effective screener for his teammates, opening them up for good looks on offense. While he’s not really known as a scorer, him notching seven points is quite a welcome sight for Team Pilipinas.

Grade: B

Alex Cabagnot

Stat line: 9 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 1 turnover, 4-12 shooting from the field, 0-1 from the free throw line

It’s easy to see as to why Alex Cabagnot is included in the roster, as he’s a crafty playmaker who is capable of knocking down shots for his team. With that said, the San Miguel guard was the second leading scorer of the game for Team Pilipinas with nine points. However, thanks to the stingy defense by the Iranians, his shooting percentage was left much to be desired. Expect him to be more efficient, starting on their tiff against Qatar on Monday.

Grade: B+

JP Erram

Stat line: 0 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 0-1 shooting from the field, 2:55 mins of playing time

It’s puzzling as to why JP Erram didn’t have much playing time last night given he’s played well in the recently concluded Asian Games. Furthermore, at least he was able to help a bit for Team Pilipinas in a short amount of time. For me, he is definitely the x-factor in their upcoming game against Qatar.

Grade: C

Marcio Lassiter

Stat line: 4 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1-9 shooting from the field, 1-2 from the free throw line

Known as one of the renowned 3-and-D players our country has to offer, Marcio Lassiter did almost that in this game against Iran only if it weren’t for his cold shooting night. He played around 28 minutes of playing time, especially when the Iranians employed their zone defense in the second half, which makes sense since he is capable of hitting outside shots. However, that didn’t materialize but he should be commended for his hustle on the defensive end.

Grade: C

Ian Sangalang

Stat line: 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 turnover, 1-3 shooting from the field

Sangalang’s lone basket came midway in the third period via an assist by Scottie Thompson. But other than that, he wasn’t able to make his mark on the floor since Yeng Guiao opted to ride Standhardinger’s hot shooting instead. Being a newbie in international games, Sangalang would need to get acclimated fast in order to keep up.

Grade: C

Scottie Thompson

Stat line: 5 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 2 turnovers 2-3 shooting from the field

Perhaps one of the team’s brightest spots, the Ginebra point guard made his presence felt right away in the first quarter as he stole away a rebound by Iran for an easy layup. From there on, he made the most out of his limited playing time with a decent stat line and for sure his minutes will go up given his superb efficiency rate last game.

Grade: A-

Coach Yeng Guiao

While the loss surely dampened the spirits of Filipino fans, there are some positives that can be taken away from this game. Much of the Team Pilipinas’ misfortunes last night can be attributed to their cold shooting but they were right there for the most part. With the team slowly jelling more as each day passes, it is up to Yeng Guiao and the rest of the coaching staff to draw up their game plan against Qatar on Monday.

Grade: B

(Images from FIBA)

——

