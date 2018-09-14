LOOK: Team Pilipinas’ flight back to Manila delayed due to inclement weather

After a stinging loss at the hands of the Iranians yesterday in the 2019 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, the tired and weary Team Pilipinas would have loved nothing more than to go back home and prepare for their hosting duties against Qatar on Monday.

But the team will have to wait a bit longer than anticipated for their preparations, as their flight back to the country has been delayed by 12 hours due to the super-typhoon Mangkhut (local name Ompong).

In a series of photos sent by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, coach Yeng Guiao and the rest of the Team Pilipinas are slumped in the waiting area of the Dubai International Airport, where they were supposed to board their connecting flight to Manila.

In order to prepare for the Qataris, Team Pilipinas left Tehran shortly after their game and headed to Dubai to catch their return flight today at 7:30 in the morning. The team, however, will have to wait for another 12 hours, as they are now scheduled to depart at 19:35 and will arrive in Manila on Saturday – a day late than originally planned.

The Qatar team is also expected to arrive in the Philippines today, but would also most likely be forced to take a delayed flight.

The Philippines will take on Qatar in a closed-door game on Monday, at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

