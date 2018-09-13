Team Pilipinas falls short against Iran in Tehran

by Khristian Ibarrola

Team Pilipinas kept it close for majority of the game but eventually ran out of steam against an extremely physical Iran squad in Group F of the fourth window of the 2019 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Fired up by their home crowd inside the Azady Gym in Tehran, the Iranians pulled away in the fourth quarter to score an 81-73 victory and deny a gutsy effort by the Filipino quintet.

The visiting squad relied on the brilliance of Christian Standhardinger early on, as he tallied 19 points and 5 rebounds in the first 20 minutes of play.

But a more balanced attack by Iran’s wily veterans Sajjad Mashayekhi, Nik Khahbahrami and Arsalan Kazemi — who scored a combined 28 of the team’s 40 points at the half – gave the home team a slight advantage after two quarters.

Iran amped up the physicality in the third quarter, but the stubborn visitors refused to be left behind and trailed by only four points entering the final canto.

Turnovers and cold shooting from the beyond the arc doomed the Philippines in the fourth, as timely three-pointers by Behnam Yakhchalidehkordi and Rouzbeh Arghavan gave Iran a comfortable 75-66 cushion with under 4 minutes left in the game.

The home team rode the momentum and never looked back, with Khahbahrami and Mashayekhi leading the team with 21 and 19 markers, respectively.

Only Fil-German naturalized player Standhardinger scored in double-digits for the Philippines, finishing the game with yet another impressive double-double of 30 points and 12 boards.

THE SCORES:

Iran (81) – Bahrami 21, Mashayekhi 19, Kazemi 11, Arghavan 8, Yakhchalidehkordi 7, Jamshidijafarabadi 6, Mirzaeitalarposthi 5, Saberi 4, Haddadi 0, Davoudichegani 0, Mozafarivanani 0.

Philippines (73) – Standhardinger 30, Cabagnot 9, Belga 7, Lee 6, Thompson 5, Almazan 5, Lassiter 4, Taulava 3, Sangalang 2, Norwood 2, Erram 0, Maliksi 0.

Quarters: 21-22; 40-38; 63-59; 81-73.

(Image from FIBA website)

——

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.