Greg Slaughter scratched off Coach Yeng’s Final 12 vs Iran

Our Gilas Pilipinas will have to look elsewhere to stop Iran’s Hamed Haddadi, as our 7-foot center Greg Slaughter was left out of the final line-up due to an ankle injury.

As revealed by Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) President Al Panlilio on Instagram, Ros-Pilipinas holdovers Raymond Almazan, Beau Belga, Paul Lee, JP Erram, Gabe Norwood and Asi Taulava made the cut, while Fil-German bruiser Christian Standhardinger is tabbed as the naturalized player.

Welcomed additions Alex Cabagnot, Scottie Thompson, Marcio Lassiter, Allein Maliksi, and Ian Sanggalang round up the final 12.

With Gilas regular June Mar Fajardo also out due to an injury, the Ginebra San Miguel big man was given the reigns in the interior for the national team. The former Ateneo product was recently allowed by Fiba to play as a local, but the injury he sustained in a PBA game against the Northport Batang Pier appeared to be more severe than expected.

Slaughter will have five more days to recuperate when Gilas heads home on September 17, to tussle with Qatar in a close-door match at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

