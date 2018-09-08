Slaughter gets green-light from FIBA to play as a local

Slated to play next against the towering Iran national team squad, Gilas Pilipinas received good news on Saturday as 7’0 pillar Greg Slaughter has been cleared by Fiba to play without restrictions.

“After a thorough review of the documentation by (the SBP), Fiba exceptionally authorizes Gregory William Slaughter to play for the Philippine national team without restriction,” a copy of the confirmation letter sent by Fiba’s secretary-general Patrick Baumann to Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) executive director Sonny Barrios, read.

Prior to the positive news, the Yeng Guiao-mentored squad were uncertain if they have to enlist the former Ateneo-product as a naturalized player, since Slaughter was unable to present his passport with a date of issue before his sixteenth birthday.

With Slaughter now considered by Fiba as a local, Guiao will tab stellar players Christian Standhardinger and Stanley Pringle as his naturalized wards, although both are expected to suit up at different times against Iran and Qatar, respectively.

‘Gregzilla’, meanwhile, took to Twitter to express his delight upon getting the green-light from the sports governing body.

“I just found out FIBA has approved my eligibility as a local! Couldn’t be happier about this, thank you to SBP and FIBA for paving the way. I’m looking forward to beginning a wonderful journey with the national team. Para sa bayan!,” he tweeted.

