Age doesn’t matter for Asi Taulava when it comes to serving the country

BEING the national team’s elder statesman, it’s fair to say that grizzled veteran Asi Taulava has seen it all, ever since making his debut in 2002.

Currently at age 45, the Fil-Tongan is still making heads turn by constantly being in great shape and adding a three-point shot to his arsenal, making him quite an asset for the Philippine men’s basketball team.

He has played spot minutes in the recently concluded 2018 Asiad, playing as a back up center to the much younger guys. As he embraces the role of being the team’s big brother, his love for the game is still burning with passion more than ever. Just don’t remind him about his age and the constraints that come with it, though.

“It’s a great feeling but at the same time it’s fun – coming in here competing with the younger guys. We don’t think about our age once we walk on the floor because we’re serving our country,” said Taulava in an exclusive interview with FOX Sports PH.

Instead on dwelling on his age, Taulava shares that we should rather focus on the task at hand, which is to get qualified in the upcoming 2019 FIBA World Cup.

“We’re gonna try and go out there, get some wins, and get a good placing for the next FIBA World Cup. It’s a big tournament and we don’t want to think about our age and all other distractions,” explained the former PBA All-Star.

————

