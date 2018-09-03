FIBA: How did every coach fare in handling the Gilas program?

IN almost a decade since its inception, a lot has happened to the Gilas program launched by the SBP back in 2009 — from its growing pains to some highs, but mostly lows given our basketball-crazy nation’s lofty expectations.

Four coaches have been at the helm for the national program, and their efforts should be something worth to be praised as they’ve sacrificed a lot for our nation.

Today, FOX Sports PH takes a look at the said coaches and how they’ve fared during their respective stints.

Rajko Toroman (2009-2012)

Trying to emulate the Northern Cement program in the 1980’s, the first Gilas team was composed of young standouts who were committed to serve the country by representing the Philippines in various international competitions — even if means holding off on joining the PBA draft. With collegiate stalwarts like Chris Tiu, Japeth Aguilar, Mark Barroca, Mac Baracael, and with Marcus Douthit eventually serving as our naturalized player, head coach Rajko Toroman instituted a European style of training as they tried to clinch a spot in the 2012 London Olympics.

At the start of the program, the Gilas team competed in various exhibition games locally and internationally, from PBA teams to several groups in America. Their first taste of international league was when they finished third at the 21st Dubai International Basketball Tournament, with Casio named as the best guard of the tourney.

From there, some of their achievements included winning fourth place in the 2010 William Jones Cup and fourth place in the 2010 FIBA Asia Stankovic Cup, thus making them qualified to compete in the preceding 2011 FIBA Asia Championship for a chance at the 2012 London Olympics. They’ve also competed in the 4th Asian Basketball Association Championship in Haining City, China and in the 2010 Asian Games.

The Gilas 1.0 team almost booked their ticket to London if they hadn’t lost in a bronze medal game against South Korea since it would give them ample opportunity through the preceding Olympics Qualifying Tournament. However, it was the national team’s best finish in the tournament since 1987 and it’s safe to say that Toroman has successfully laid a viable foundation for years to come.

Chot Reyes (2012-2014; 2017-2018)

In the year after, Chot Reyes was appointed as the successor for Rajko Toroman wherein the goal was for the national team to qualify in the 2014 FIBA World Championship in Spain.

With Reyes as coach, the team has gone back to fielding in selected PBA players for international competitions. Under his tutelage, several achievements include a runner-up finish in the 2013 FIBA Asia Championship, leading them to the country’s first FIBA World Championship win in 40 years over Senegal, and placing seventh in the 2014 Asian Games.

Several notable players have blossomed under his coaching — particularly Jayson Castro, who was dubbed as the Asia’s best point guard for a significant amount of time. He also had the privilege to maximize former NBA vet Andray Blatche through his dribble-drive offense.

After taking over for Baldwin in 2017, Reyes was once again at the forefront as they’ve competed for the ongoing 2018 FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament. However, a free-for-all fiasco between Philippines and Australia last July impeded the growth of our national program. Moreover, Pinoy fans have been very critical to his coaching ways, pointing out his “outdated” offensive system, relatively lack of accountability, and snobbish demeanor to media members who are not part of his mother company. Save for those, his efforts should still be commended thanks to his achievements with the team.

Tab Baldwin (2014-2016)

After a disappointing performance in the 2014 Asian Games, critics were vocal about their displeasure over Chot Reyes, which is why the SBP has hired renowned international coach Tab Baldwin to take over. Along with his duties as the head coach for the Ateneo Blue Eagles, the New Zealander did not disappoint as his penchant for maximizing all of his players weren’t left unnoticed. His brilliance on the sidelines has notably towed a relatively weaker Gilas roster all the way to a maiden finish in the 2015 FIBA Asia Championship if it weren’t for some questionable antics by the eventual gold medalists in China.

Moreover, he cited that a basketball culture change should be implemented in our national team – focusing on player and ball movement, just like how European teams would do it. With fans clamoring for a Chot Reyes replacement, appointing Baldwin once again sounds like a good, long-term choice for the SBP, if given the opportunity.

Yeng Guiao (2018-present)

Picking Guiao to pinch-hit for the suspended Chot Reyes is no fluke as reports indicate that he is primed to take over the Gilas program for the foreseeable future. Despite coming home without a medal in the recently concluded 2018 Asiad, it seems that the fiery mentor has earned the respect of everyone given the conditions in which he had to operate — fielding in a rag-tag national team composed of much of the Rain or Shine’s core at the last minute.

Through his wisdom and familiarity with the players, it is no secret as to why the players would be more than willing to play for him. His philosophy and system is easy to adapt if you’re a player, and for sure he will take responsibility rather than blaming others if ever they come short to achieving their goals.

