FIBA: Overflowing talent seen as Gilas under Guiao resumes practice

By Rey Joble

New faces and familiar names joined Gilas Pilipinas’ preparation for the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers as practice resumed on Monday at the Meralco Gym in Ortigas.

Alex Cabagnot and Marcio Lassiter of San Miguel, Scottie Thompson, Greg Slaughter and Japeth Aguilar of Barangay Ginebra, Ian Sanggalang of Magnolia, Matthew Wright of Phoenix, and Allein Maliksi of Blackwater were among those who joined the previous national squad that played in the recent Asian Games in Jakarta.

These invited players heeded to the call of pinch-hitting coach Yeng Guiao, who is taking the reins in lieu of suspended mentor Chot Reyes.

“You can see that the talent level of the pool is so high. You can sense the excitement of everybody in the practice venue. It’s a sign that the PBA is going all out in terms of its support to the national team’s next campaign,” Guiao told FOX Sports Philippines.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, Manny V. Pangilinan and team owner Dioceldo Sy were also at the team’s first workout.

The new players joined the holdovers of the Rain or Shine-Pilipinas squad that finished fifth. The holdovers who attended the practice were Asi Taulava of NLEX, Gabe Norwood, Beau Belga and Raymond Almazan of Rain or Shine, Paul Lee of Magnolia, Stanley Pringle of GlobalPort and Christian Standhardinger of San Miguel Beer.

