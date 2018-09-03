Commitment most important requirement of any Gilas player under Guiao

By Rey Joble

COMMITMENT.

In one word, that’s how pinch-hitting coach Yeng Guiao summed up the most important requirement needed to become part of the Gilas Pilipinas team he is set to handle in the next FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

“All we want are guys who are committed. We will not take it against you if you decide otherwise. I am personally awed to see this kind of a talented group together in one room,” Guiao said in his first talk with the pool members who were present in his first official practice as head coach coach.

“I would like to thank SBP and the PBA and of our commissioner for coming up with this kind of a talent pool.”

Players requested by Guiao to attend the workout heeded to the call among them include Greg Slaughter, Japeth Aguilar and Scottie Thompson of Barangay Ginebra, Alex Cabagnot and Marcio Lassiter of San Miguel, Allein Maliksi of Blackwater, Ian Sangalang of Magnolia, and Matthew Wright of Phoenix.

These guys joined Asi Taulava of NLEX, Stanley Pringle of NorthPort, Paul Lee of Magnolia, Gabe Norwood, Raymond Almazan and Beau Belga of Rain or Shine, Poy Erram of Blackwater and Christian Standhardinger of San Miguel.

Guiao is happy to see the show of force put up both by the PBA, represented by Commissioner Willie Marcial and Blackwater team owner Dioceldo Sy and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas headed by chairman emeritus Manuel V. Pangilinan.

“Thank you for answering the call of flag and country,” added Pangilinan while welcoming the players.

————

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.