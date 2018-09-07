Standhardinger still trying to improve already vaunted skill set

IT is no secret as to why Christian Standhardinger is one of the elite big men our country has to offer, as he boasts an enviable skill set along with his blue-collar work ethic.

But despite having almost everything at his disposal, the Fil-German made it clear that he is not resting on his laurels as he strives to take his game even further.

“I have to work on everything to be honest with you. Maybe I don’t have to work on my right hand penetration but in left hand shots, post ups, shooting – that I have to further improve,” explained the San Miguel slotman in an exclusive interview with FOX Sports PH.

His determination should never be questioned as he really loves basketball. However, he admits that having a lot on his plate — from back-and-forth practices to PBA and national games — can sometimes be tiring for him.

“I don’t really like to practice that much to be honest with you, but I really love playing because I wanna be ready and be good in the games. If I have the opportunity to play for the national team I would do it because it’s an honor,” said Standhardinger.

Having played for head coach Yeng Guiao for quite some time now in the national team, Standhardinger acknowledges that he relishes in continuing to learn from the fiery mentor, as he believes that it would help his growth as a player.

“I like the concepts and the system we’re running here so I think that’s one of the reasons that I was able to showcase what I got. My teammates have always get me ball at the right spots that’s why it’s a lot of fun here,” bared the former University of Hawaii standout.

————

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.