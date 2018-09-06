Guiao on taking over Gilas: ‘Hindi ako magpapakipot or aarte na ayoko’

COACHING the national team is every coach’s dream and Yeng Guiao is no exception to that.

So when he was offered to pinch hit as mentor of the Philippine men’s basketball team for the next window of FIBA Asia World Cup qualifier and eventually being offered to handle the squad on a long term basis, Guiao has to find ways fitting in the national team program for his future plans.

“Sinabi ko naman talaga sa kanya (Boss MVP) yun, when he asked for me to take over temporarily for Coach Chot, ang sabi ko, ‘Boss, alam mo naman yung plano ko, andyan yan’. Sabi niya ok lang naman yan, this is for temporary’. Now, I’m not really sure if it’s temporary. Tsaka ko na lang iisipin yun,” Guiao told FOX Sports Philippines.

Guiao is no stranger handling the Philippine team before even while serving as a public official. In 2009, he was Vice Governor of the Province of Pampanga when he was appointed head coach of the Powerade Pilipinas team, which he led to a seventh place finish in the FIBA Asia Championship in Tianjin.

The veteran bench tactician is facing a similar situation now that he’s offered to coach the national team for good.

“I’m not really sure if before (when I was Vice Governor), if it’s geared towards election time. Ito kasi you have to file your certificate of candidacy and after that you have to start working. Actually, ngayon kailangan na magtrabaho,” added Guiao.

Guiao had to ask himself many times and needed to consult his family and those close to him about the situation.

“Can I be fair to that calling and can you be fair to this responsibility at the same time. Magiging fair ba ako sa dalawa? That is the question,” added Guiao.

Still, Guiao considers this concern as a good problem.

“Kasi walang duda, all coaches would want this position (national team coach). If you’re a coach starting out, you would look at your future and you want to be the head coach of the national team and I’m one of those. I’m not an exception to that. Any coach would want this position. Hindi naman ako magpapakipot or aarte na ayoko, gusto koi to. Kaya lang mayroon kang mga naiplano ahead, which is as important, which is also service to the country. Yun ang dilemma. But to me, it’s a good problem,” said Guiao.

