Wright relishes the opportunity to play with fellow Gilas shooters

NORMALLY manning the wing spot for the Gilas team, Matthew Wright has made quite a name for himself as one of the elite marksman in the country today, thanks to his relentless work ethic and proper mechanics.

But when asked about the secret to his shooting ability, the former St. Bonaventure standout would often mention his confidence as an integral part of his success.

“Most people would say it’s confidence. At this level, anybody knows how to shoot and anybody has the mechanics now, or else they wouldn’t be at this level. So when it gets to the professional level, it just a matter of who can believe in themselves the most and who has the most confidence in their abilities,” explained Wright in an exclusive interview with FOX Sports PH.

With the current Gilas pool boasting a glut of snipers, especially with guys like Lassiter, Lee, Maliksi, and Pringle in the fold, Wright is ecstatic on the thought of playing alongside fellow sharpshooters since it will make it easier for everyone else on offense; creating a lot more space on the floor and encouraging our coaching staff to get more creative on their sets.

“You see everybody spacing the floor. We have good shooters and that’s what they’re meant to do so you have a lot more room to maneuver. I guess when there’s more shooters in the team it kind of rubs off on everybody, and it makes us even more competitive,” explained the Fil-Canadian.

——

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.