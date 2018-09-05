Cabagnot eager to learn more about Yeng Guiao’s system

CITED as part of Yeng Guiao’s wish list for the national team pool in the upcoming FIBA Asia games, it is no secret as to why veteran SMB guard Alex Cabagnot has been enthusiastic in going to practices – especially since he is raring to put on the Gilas jersey for the first time.

“It feels amazing. I am very blessed to be a part of the pool and sana masuklian ko lang si Coach Yeng Guiao sa pagpili sa akin,” bared Cabagnot in an exclusive interview with FOX Sports PH.

The 35-year old leftie guard out of California possesses quite a unique skill at the guard spot, as he is a crafty playmaker who could penetrate out of pick and rolls and is an elite shot creator. With his scoring threat, he could also set up his teammates for great shots and he is no slouch on defense either- all of which making him quite an obvious choice to put in the current national pool.

He has cracked in the Top 10 of all-time assists leaders last May, eleventh currently in all-time steals, and is also part of the 800-made threes club – making him a class on his own.

As to how he would fit in with Guiao’s system, Cabagnot bared that it will take him some time to adjust, but he is more than willing to take it all in, especially since he’ll have a chance to represent the Philippines.

“I’ll soon find that out. Right now, I don’t wanna mention or anything because I am still learning his system. Hopefully I could pick his system up as fast as possible and gel with the guys even faster,” said the multi-titled San Miguel guard.

