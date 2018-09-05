Best UAAP basketball players in the last 10 years who played for three or less seasons

The UAAP allows players five playing years in the league, and players normally make full use of this opportunity. It usually takes players the full five years before they can fully adapt to the level of competition that the UAAP brings.

There are, however, some players (usually transferees from non-UAAP schools) who have less number of years to prove themselves in the country’s premier collegiate league.

Let us take a look at three of the best UAAP basketball players of the last 10 seasons who played three or less seasons in the league.

Greg Slaughter, Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles

A transferee from the University of Visayas, Greg Slaughter was the anchor in the middle for the last two championships of Ateneo de Manila’s five-peat from 2008 to 2012. Despite two Mythical Five selections and career averages of 13.1 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 1.8 APG 2.9 BPG in his two seasons with the Blue Eagles, some may argue that the 7’0 center could have done more than he did due to his unmatched size in the league.

Nonetheless, Slaughter did what he needed to do in order to help the Blue Eagles achieve their goal during his brief stint with the school – win championships.

Greg Slaughter currently plays for Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in the PBA, and is regarded as one of the best big men in the country. However, injury problems have prevented him from truly showcasing his talents in the pros.

Bobby Ray Parks, Jr., NU Bulldogs

Being the son of a legendary PBA import, Bobby Ray Parks, Jr.’s arrived in the UAAP as one of the most hyped players in the league’s history. Fortunately, the younger Parks did not disappoint.

With career averages of 19.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game, the 6’4 swingman finished his three-year UAAP stint with three Mythical Five selections and two MVP awards. And even if Parks never won a title in the UAAP, He did help transform the NU Bulldogs’ basketball program from perennial cellar dwellers into consistent Final Four contenders.

After stints in the NBA D-League and the ASEAN Basketball League, Bobby Ray Parks Jr. is currently playing for the Mandaluyong El Tigre in the MPBL and is supposedly considering finally applying for the PBA draft later this year.

Ben Mbala, De La Salle University Green Archers

After impressing in pre-season tournaments for the Southwestern University Cobras, Mbala was recruited by De La Salle to join their squad in the UAAP. After serving his residency (along with a one-year ban), the Cameroonian immediately made his impact felt upon playing in the UAAP. In his two years in the league, Mbala averaged 22.2 points, 15.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals, and 2.4 blocks. He won the MVP in both seasons as well as a championship in the first year.

Mbala decided to forego his final playing year in the UAAP to start pursuing professional opportunities. He currently plays for the Seoul Samsung Thunders in the Korean Basketball League.

