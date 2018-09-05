Slaughter is confident that he’ll pass as a local

GREG Slaughter indicated that he has already done his part in passing the necessary documents for him to be designated as a local player for the upcoming FIBA Asia Games starting next week.

“I was able to get my documents from my parents right away and they sent those over,” said the Ginebra slotman in a press interview. “It’s all up to the management and to the FIBA now. But I think I should be able to play.”

With him complying already with the requirements, head coach Yeng Guiao bared that they are awaiting for a favorable response from FIBA, since adding Slaughter into the mix would further bolster the team’s frontcourt – especially when going against the likes Hamed Haddadi and the rest of the Iranian national team.

The former Ateneo Blue Eagle has been part of the national team in the past- representing the country in the amateur-laden Gilas Pilipinas roster handled by then-head coach Rajko Toroman.

Moreover, Slaughter is very hopeful that he’ll don the Gilas jersey one more time as a local since he has lived here for quite a long time.

“I’ve been in the Philippines basically my whole life. I was even baptized in Cebu as a baby and I’ve been living here 11 years now, studied here, and even played in tournaments already with the national team. So hopefully, it will come back with a favorable response,” explained Slaughter.

