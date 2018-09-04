Yeng Guiao awaits Troy Rosario to rejoin Gilas

IF there is one player pinch-hitting coach Yeng Guiao wishes to play for the Gilas roster now, it’s Troy Rosario of TNT.

A 6-foot-7, mobile forward, Rosario’s versatility has caught the fancy of Guiao, who is taking over the coaching chores of Gilas Pilipinas in lieu of suspended coach Chot Reyes for the next window of the FIBA Asia World Cup qualifier.

“Ang maganda masama sana dito si Troy eh,” said Guiao during a discussion with the coaches while they were preparing for the next window against Iran and Qatar.

“Gusto ko siyang i-convert sa 3 kasi he’s versatile enough to play such position and yung size niya, pang-international standard when he plays the 3.”

Unfortunately, Rosario won’t be available until after the next window in November.

The only possible way for Guiao to coach Rosario is if he’ll be delegated to coach Gilas Pilipinas on a long term basis and no less than Manuel V. Pangilinan offered it to the veteran mentor.

——

