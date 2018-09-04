Passed up by RoS 3 years ago, Scottie Thompson now playing for Guiao-coached Gilas

THREE years ago, Yeng Guiao, then coaching the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, passed up on the chance to nab Scottie Thompson, who was fresh from his stints at the NCAA as MVP and with the gold-medalist national team in the Southeast Asian Games.

Instead, the multi-titled mentor took in Maverick Ahanmisi, an NCAA Division I player from the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, as the third overall rookie pick. Thompson ended up playing for the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings.

Guiao explained the selection of Ahanmisi over Thompson at that time was done based on need.

“We were looking for a point guard since we’re already loaded at the big guard spot with Jeff Chan, Jericho Cruz, and Chris Tiu among others playing that spot. Sayang naman yung talent ni Scottie if magiging parang duplication lang siya,” Guiao told FOX Sports Philippines.

Both Thompson and Ahanmisi won championships playing for their respective PBA teams.

The former University of Perpetual Help star won three championships while emerging as the new star and becoming the embodiment of the Gin Kings’ never-say-die spirit. He became endeared to the fans with his relentless rebounding and hustle.

“I think everything happens for a reason na hindi niya ako nakuha, but I thik napaganda pa kasi nga Ginebra, crowd favorite. But now, magiging under ako kay Coach Yeng. Ready talaga akong matuto sa mga great coaches. Lalo na para sa akin, I won’t stop learning,” added Thompson.

Now given the chance to coach a player whom he should have taken in three years earlier, Guiao is excited to handle Thompson, who had shown his full potential while playing under head coach Tim Cone at Ginebra.

“Every time you coach somebody of that kind of caliber and talent, it’s always a challenge for you as a coach. You want to bring out the best that you can bring out in him,” added Guiao. “Alam mo na magaling. Gusto mo magamit yung buong potential niya. To me, that’s a challenge posed upon me with Scottie.”

“He just came out as MVP of the Finals. He’ll be bringing with him excellent credentials. He’s getting that kind of respect from the people who are within in this team. Now it’s really up to him to be able to make a contribution.”

Thompson is the youngest among the pool players now vying for a spot in the final 12 of the squad that will play in the next window of FIBA Asia World Cup, but the 25-year-old, highly-athletic guard could become an asset just like every talented players in the national pool.

“With the national team kasi, it’s very rare that somebody will dominate and be able to dictate the whole tempo of the game. Alam naman nila na hindi yun ang role nila sa team. Their objective, their purpose is to jel together as a team and not just as individual. I’m sure, alam ni Scottie yun.”