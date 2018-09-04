Who should be the next naturalized reinforcement for the Gilas program?

NATURALIZED reinforcements are a staple nowadays for every national team, especially if they want to compete at a high level in various international competitions. These national teams scour all over the world in order to find the right one for their respective squads.

The Philippines is one of the countries that has been following the trend for quite some time now, having brought in the likes of Marcus Douthit and Andray Blatche to anchor our interior due to the roster’s lack of height back then.

But with those guys not getting any younger, it’s safe to say that the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) should at least consider in finding a new one for our Gilas program, as cited by coach Yeng Guiao; favorably, one who could fit seamlessly not only in our long-term plans but in our culture as well.

FOX Sports PH takes a look on the viable candidates as the Gilas’ next possible naturalized import.

Justin Brownlee — from Ginebra to the Gilas program?

Dubbed already as one of the PBA’s greatest resident imports, it is no secret as to why Justin Brownlee has gained quite a following since his arrival to the country’s most storied league. Coming in as a late replacement for the then-injured Paul Harris, Brownlee took it upon himself to bring the league’s most popular ballclub to the promised land multiple times. He was also named as the best import in the recently concluded 2018 Commissioner’s Cup.

Few weeks ago, it seems that he is on his way to become a naturalized Filipino as photos about his citizenship application circulated online on Twitter much to the excitement of the fans.

Undoubtedly, his skillset is something coaches would really want to have on the hardwood. However, a lot of things are to be considered first before fielding him in as our naturalized player regardless if his Filipino citizenship will push through soon or not. Standing at roughly over 6’4” and having just turned 30 last April, his timeline and relative lack of height might not fit SBP’s long-term plans. But with where things stand now, having another proven reinforcement would be very helpful for our country nonetheless.

Isaiah Austin — will he play here for good after his short stint before with Chooks-to-Go?

Filipino fans may have remembered Isaiah Austin’s brief stint with the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas team when they competed in last year’s iteration of the FIBA Asia Champions Cup. The former Baylor University alum finished with 20.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.1 blocks per game at 55.3-percent shooting from the field as he towed the Philippine team to a fifth-place finished in the said tourney.

From the get-go, he has shown his all-around game as he can bully his way down low or by hitting the outside shot. He is a match-up nightmare for opposing defenders given his enviable size and athleticism, and he is only 24 years old as of this writing. He is playing currently for the Guangxi Rhinos in China’s NBL. Despite suffering multiple setbacks due to his Marfan syndrome, Austin continues to play at a high level as an NBA-caliber talent.

Filled with youth and exuberance, Austin would surely love the idea to play for a basketball-crazy nation in the Philippines. If his health would continue to improve along with his exemplary play, the idea of him getting naturalized should be a welcome possibility for the SBP.

————

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.