UAAP: Keys to basketball success for each school in Season 81 Pt.2

Success is always relative to context and expectations; each UAAP school is coming into Season 81 with different contexts and expectations for the basketball season. For some teams, aiming for a championship is a realistic expectation. Rebuilding teams, on the other hand, may choose to measure success through the growth and development of the players rather than wins and losses.

(You can take a look at part 1 here)

Let us take a look at what should each school’s goal be for Season 81 and the biggest keys for them to attain it:

NU Bulldogs

Realistic goal: Final Four

Keys to success:

Immediate impact from new faces

The Bulldogs are parading a new-look squad this year with the returning Joshua Sinclair and JV Gallego, along with newcomers Shaun and Dave Ildefonso, John Lloyd Clemente, John Galinato, and Troy Rike.

With such a huge influx of talented new faces, together with the graduation of main gunner Jay-J Alejandro and sharpshooting big man Matt Salem, head coach Jamike Jarin definitely hopes that his young guns can become big time contributors for NU and catch the rest of the league off-guard.

Collective contribution

Last season, there were several times when NU seemed like the Jay-J Alejandro show, as the versatile swingman was tasked to do almost everything for the Bulldogs while the rest of the team struggled to provide consistent support.

With Alejandro now gone and with many talented young players coming in, the Bulldogs will have a very different approach in Season 81. Whereas Season 80 was virtually all about Alejandro, Season 81 will be about collective production from this deep, but unproven, NU squad. With veterans like Rev Diputado, Enzo Joson, Dave Yu, and Issa Gaye leading the way together with the new faces, expect NU to provide an unpredictable attack against their opponents this season.

UE Red Warriors

Realistic goal: Improve upon their 3-11 record in Season 80

Keys to success:

Alvin Pasaol’s development as a leader

As was the case in Season 80, the UE Red Warriors will go as far as Alvin Pasaol takes them. But unlike last season, that doesn’t necessarily mean that he has to go for 49 points in every game again. Besides, the Red Warriors lost that game.

For the Red Warriors to succeed, Pasaol must learn to be a better leader for the team. This means that he must read the game better and understand when it is the best time to look for his shots and when it is better to facilitate for his teammates. He must also provide better effort on defense, and better conditioning will go a long way in that regard.

Non-Pasaol contributors

Of course, for Pasaol to learn to be a better leader and facilitator, the rest of the Red Warriors must also step up to earn the trust of their main man. Veterans Phillip Manalang, Wilson Bartolome, Jason Varilla, Ric Gallardo, and Chris Conner must help Pasaol and new head coach Joe Silva lead the way for the only all-Filipino team in the UAAP this year.

The Red Warriors may not be considered as legitimate contenders, but they certainly have the talent to upset and surprise teams this year.

UP Fighting Maroons

Realistic goal: Final Four

Keys to success:

Balancing the “Big 3”

From his time with Powerade in the PBA to his stint with Ateneo as well as his first couple of years with UP, head coach Bo Perasol has been known to rely heavily on his teams’ lone superstar – Gary David for Powerade, Kiefer Ravena for Ateneo, and Paul Desiderio for UP – for better or for worse.

If Bright Akhuetie is indeed as good as advertised, the UP Fighting Maroons will field perhaps the most talented three-man unit in the UAAP this year with Akhuetie, Paul Desiderio, and rising star Juan Gomez de Liaño.

It is now up to head coach Bo Perasol to find the balance in getting his three stars their respective touches while also keeping his other players happy and involved, something he has not yet proven he can do, but a challenge that he certainly welcomes.

Focusing on this season

Despite arguably the most talented top three players in the UAAP this year, a good chunk of the UP community is already looking past this season and onto Season 82 when Kobe Paras and Ricci Rivero – two of the brightest young basketball players in the country today – are set to don the maroon and white.

Coach Bo must ensure that his players do not fall into that trap and that they stay focused at the task at hand for Season 81. Besides, it would be a fitting farewell season for Paul Desiderio if the UP Fighting Maroons make it back to the Final Four (and beyond?) for the first time since 1997.

UST Growling Tigers

Realistic goal: Not finishing in last place

Keys to success:

Cause “Mayhem” to the league

As with all of head coach Aldin Ayo’s previous teams, success lies in the orderly chaos that is his trademark “Mayhem” basketball. With a roster full of young players and wily veterans, Ayo certainly has the pieces to play the brand of basketball that he prefers.

Let the young players play

While UST’s veterans such as Marvin Lee, Steve Akomo, Renzo Subido, Mario Bonleon and Zach Huang are no pushovers and should be allowed to play the minutes they deserve, Season 81 should be all about building towards the future for the España-based squad. Led by UAAP Season 80 Jrs. MVP CJ Cansino, head coach Aldin Ayo should make sure that his young guns get to play as much as they can while still being competitive.

The boys will commit a lot of errors and struggle at times, yes, but the point is to let them play through those difficulties so that they learn and get better for the future. Unlike his previous two coaching stints, coach Aldin Ayo will most likely not win a championship in his first year with UST, but as long as he shows that he is willing to steer the proud school’s basketball program in the right direction back to relevancy, then Season 80 will be considered a success.

——

