Yeng Guiao on naturalized players: ‘We need to identify 2 or 3 more’

ANDRAY Blatche’s days as naturalized player of Gilas Pilipinas are numbered.

NBA player Jordan Clarkson may be the best talent among the reinforcements playing for our national team, but may be only available during the NBA offseason.

If pinch-hitting coach Yeng Guiao will have his way, he would like to get two or three more naturalized players.

“We need to identify two or three more naturalized players to join the national team’s program,” Guiao told FOX Sports Philippines. “We cannot just rely on our current naturalized players, especially while working on their availability. We need ready naturalized players on standby.”

According to Guiao, who coached the hastily-prepared Rain or Shine-Pilipinas team to a fifth place finish in the just-concluded Asian Games in Jakarta, Philippine basketball needs two or three players capable of playing both forward spots.

With the country’s national team likely to be anchored on June Mar Fajardo and Greg Slaughter in the middle and joined in the near future by taller, younger players like Kai Sotto and AJ Edu, it’s fitting to have naturalized players capable of playing both forward spots.

“We also have to look at it based on need. For example, Ricardo Ratliffe. Korea really prepared to get somebody of Ratliffe’s caliber and surround him with shooters,” said Guiao.

Clarkson, who is currently playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, is undoubtedly the best talented reinforcement, according to Guiao, but the fiery mentor believes the national team didn’t have anyone to match up against the likes of Ratliffe, China’s big men in Zhou Qi and Wang Zhelin and Iran’s dominant frontliner Hamed Haddadi.

“No doubt about it, Clarkson is a class of his own. But in the absence of a June Mar Fajardo or a legitimate dominant big man, it can be covered up by a naturalized player who is capable of playing the forward positions,” added Guiao. “We need to find naturalized players like that.”

“In the near future, those naturalized players can play alongside young big men like Sotto and Edu and by that time, pwede pa rin naman siguro si June Mar.”

But in getting additional naturalized players, there would be a stiff price to pay.

“Willing ba tayo na swelduhan yang tatlong naturalized players at the same time?,” added Guiao. “Kasi nga, you will enter an agreement with them. Gagastos talaga tayo dyan.”

Just recently, Barangay Ginebra import Justin Brownlee became the latest player to become as a naturalized candidate as the newly-minted Best Import awardee who led the Gin Kings to their third championship, got his wish of possibly becoming the latest reinforcement of the national squad.

————

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.