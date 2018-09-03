ROS-PH’s top performers in the Asian Games

In a span of two weeks, the “replacements” have become the current toast of Philippine basketball.

With little preparation, the men’s national team that competed in the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games exceeded expectations despite missing out on a medal finish. Ending up at fifth in the 14-nation basketball competition, the Yeng Guiao-mentored Philippine team surpassed the country’s seventh-place finish in the 2014 Incheon Asian Games.

Not bad for a team that went through a rollercoaster ride in the build-up and actual run of the quadrennial sports spectacle.

The SBP reconsidered its earlier pullout from the Asian Games amidst the backlash from media and Filipino basketball fans to finally decide to field a men’s team 11 days prior to the event. Tasked to fly the flag was coach Yeng Guiao and a team made up from the core of the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters shored up by five other players from other PBA teams.

The twelfth and final roster spot went to Fil-American guard Jordan Clarkson, who was granted a last-minute approval by the NBA to fly to Jakarta for the Asian Games. The Cleveland Cavaliers point guard was finally given the chance to don a “Pilipinas” jersey in an international competition.

With three wins in five matches, the hastily-formed national team salvaged pride and nearly beat powerhouse teams China in the group stages and South Korea in the quarterfinals. Victories over Japan and Syria in the classification phase earned the Philippines the fifth place spot behind Chinese Taipei, South Korea, Iran and eventual gold medalists China.

FOX Sports Philippines ran through the numbers of the 19-day basketball tournament to determine who amongst the nationals topped each key statistical category. Emerging as leaders were:

Jordan Clarkson – Points

Missing out on the first preliminary round game against Kazakhstan, Clarkson played heavily in the next four games and emerged as a major piece for the Philippine campaign. The 26-year old playmaker led the Philippines in scoring, averaging 26.0 points per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Clarkson also made the most three-point baskets for the team, going 15-of-38 (39%) from beyond the arc. In his Asian Games swan song against Syria, Clarkson topscored for the Philippines with 29 points, highlighted by five three-pointers.

Stanley Pringle and Chris Tiu — Three-point field goal percentage

In terms of efficiency from the three-point line, Pringle and Tiu both made 60% of their attempts from the rainbow territory. Tiu also topped the field goal percentage category, hitting 8-of-13 (61.5%) shots.

Christian Standhardinger – Free throws

The Fil-German slotman was a dominant post presence for the entire tournament. Always drawing contact from his defenders, Standhardinger was a frequent visitor of the free throw line. Out of a team-high 31 free throw attempts, Standhardinger easily canned 24. The 2018 PBA Rookie Draft number one pick twice went 8-of-9 from the charity stripe in the games against China and Syria.

Jordan Clarkson – Assists

Aside from his scoring exploits, Clarkson also proved to be an able distributor on offense. Clarkson constantly attracted the opponent’s defense in each of his inside incursions. Once the defense collapsed on him, the 6-foot-5 guard wisely located his open teammates for easy baskets. In the Asian Games, Clarkson dished out team-high 22 assists or an average of 5.5 per contest.

Christian Standhardinger – Rebounds

Also the team’s second leading scorer with 20.6 points per game, Standhardinger collared a team-best 10 rebounds per contest. In a memorable Asian Games stint where he battled the giants of China and Korea’s Ricardo Ratliffe, the San Miguel rookie stood out as the national team’s top rebounder.

JP Erram – Blocks

A revelation in the Jakarta joust, Erram showcased his defense in his latest stint with the Philippine team. The Blackwater Elite center tallied 1.2 blocked shots per game, holding the fort for the national team’s big men.

Gabe Norwood and Christian Standhardinger – Steals

Defense, apart from other intangibles, has always been synonymous for long-time national team stalwart Gabe Norwood. Along with Standhardinger, Norwood registered team-high 1.4 steals per contest in another tour of duty for the Philippines.

(Photos from: 2018 Asian Games website, Philippine Sports Commission’s Twitter account)

